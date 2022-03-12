APD ID’s teen as recent homicide victim

Detectives have identified a 16-year-old boy as the person shot and killed earlier this month in an alleyway in Downtown Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the March 4 death of Josue Ruiz is being investigated as a homicide.

She would not give any other details into the incident.

“At this point there’s nothing further I can say, hopefully soon their will be more we can share,” she said in response to questions.

Officers responded sometime before noon to a shooting in an alleyway between Fifth and Sixth, just south of Central. Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.