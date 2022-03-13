Editorial: New Mexico needs to modernize Legislature

The $50 million “junior” spending bill Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed Wednesday provided a current-events lesson in just one of the dysfunctional aspects of our state’s legislative structure.

The bill provided supplemental spending for a host of purposes picked by individual lawmakers. The $50 million would come from the state’s general fund, even though about half of it was earmarked for capital projects, usually funded through general obligation bonds.

In vetoing the legislation, the governor noted some of the projects wouldn’t get enough funding to be completed. She makes a strong point, especially considering $1.8 billion in capital outlay money remains unspent since last fall, often because projects have yet to get full funding.

It’s also hard to defend a proposal that has absolutely no transparency or vetting: Each lawmaker receives a certain amount of money to spend — $600,000 for each senator and $360,000 for each House member — and their pet projects are bundled into one package with no way of knowing who wanted what.

Yet the governor’s veto sparked immediate blowback from lawmakers, who said they were blindsided. (After all, she signed off on lawmakers’ junior bills in 2019 and 2021.) Legislators on both sides of the aisle last week were calling for an “extraordinary session” to override the veto.

Lujan Grisham said she wasn’t convinced the junior bill “upholds principles of fiscal responsibility” and expressed hope the veto would be a catalyst for changing the practice of supplemental appropriations.

But much more needs to change than supplemental appropriations.

We already know the many drawbacks to the state’s current legislative structure. Debate over modernizing the Legislature has intensified in recent years as Democratic and Republican legislators alike have proposed changes to the state’s system of citizen legislators and short, intense legislative sessions.

New Mexico lawmakers draw per diem payments rather than a salary; we have the only non-salaried legislature in the nation. And most of their work is handled in regular sessions of 30 and 60 days in alternating years, far shorter sessions than those of other legislatures.

Several New Mexico lawmakers weighed in on the topic during a panel discussion Monday hosted by NAIOP New Mexico.

Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, said he thinks it’s time to ask voters — again — whether to give New Mexico legislators a salary. “We limit who can serve in our state legislature to the three Rs — rich, retired and resourceful,” he said.

“Suffice to say that is a narrow segment of our population,” Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, told the audience of commercial real estate professionals, business people and elected officials.

Consider that just last week the number of House members opting to not run for reelection hit double digits, other lawmakers have resigned midterm and many cite the difficulty in finding a work-life balance and being unable to financially support their families under the current non-salary structure.

For those juggling a career and legislative service, there is also the increased potential for conflicts of interest when someone is voting on or even crafting legislation that affects their employer or business.

Baca said paying legislators would allow “other people from a variety of fields” to engage in the process and that would be more helpful than increasing session lengths. “You’ve seen what kind of damage we can do in 30 days,” he said, drawing chuckles.

We would argue much of that damage happens precisely because short sessions are so rushed. It’s hard to give thoughtful consideration to complex/myriad bills introduced in such a limited time frame — and easy to use stall tactics to kill ones you don’t like.

Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, was perhaps most forceful about the need for “institutional changes.” While he thinks pay for lawmakers is a means of diversifying representation, a more meaningful change would be eliminating the governor’s “call” for bills.

During the short 30-day sessions of even-numbered years, the Legislature is only supposed to take up budget-related legislation, except for bills authorized by the governor. That gives the governor virtually total control of the legislative agenda every other year. “That has to end,” Maestas said. “We have to be able to move New Mexico forward, and we have to be able to legislate every single year.”

Getting lawmakers to send voters legislation amending the New Mexico Constitution depends largely on pressure from constituents. At some point, voters must realize it’s time to modernize the Legislature, implementing processes that lead to better legislation and more accountable spending.

But simply paying lawmakers or expanding the time they legislate is not enough. Any new structure needs to look at transparency, staff support, session rules and funding capital outlay projects.

It’s time for the Legislative Council Service to analyze other states’ structures and come up with recommended best-practices models. The analysis should weigh the merits of consistent 45-day sessions vs. a full-time legislature, how increased staff assistance can cut down on reliance on paid lobbyists for information and how lawmakers can best use the interim (when the Legislature is not in session) to vet and prep bills.

It’s well past time for lawmakers to acknowledge what many of their constituents have shared with the Journal: The current system bars too many New Mexicans from serving in the Legislature, and rush jobs are a poor way to run a state.

The part-time, unpaid citizen Legislature envisioned by the drafters of the New Mexico Constitution more than a century ago today actually limits participation and encourages conflicts of interest. And the structure of our sessions stymies adequate vetting of real reforms.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.