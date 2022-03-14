 Senate must tackle pollution; 'Build Back Better' has blueprint - Albuquerque Journal

Senate must tackle pollution; ‘Build Back Better’ has blueprint

By Victor Snover / former Mayor, Aztec

Tens of thousands of gas and oil wells have been drilled in the San Juan Basin in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado. Oil and gas has, and continues to be, a huge economic driver in this region. But the downside of this vast development is a methane cloud caused by leaking wells and pipelines, high ozone levels, and orphaned and idle wells that threaten our water and air quality. These issues require an Apollo-like initiative, and Congress holds in its hands the keys to help address many of these problems.

As the former mayor of Aztec, which lies within the heart of the San Juan Basin, it is clear to me we must do all we can to reduce pollution from the energy sector and protect the climate for our children and grandchildren. Therefore, Congress must act swiftly to pass the climate components of the Build Back Better plan.

In November, the U.S. House of Representatives made history by passing Build Back Better, but the Senate dropped the ball on investing billions of dollars in climate resilience, clean energy development and environmental justice measures. Communities like mine all across the country need Congress to put aside partisan politics and help us address pollution and create jobs.

When this issue returns to the Senate stage, I hope Congress supports the key climate policies of Build Back Better, including funding to cut pollution and clean up polluted sites, implementing tax credits and rebates for clean energy, and creating quality jobs and training for just economic transitions.

In New Mexico, we have champions like U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján who spearheaded the REGROW (Revive Economic Growth and Reclaim Orphaned Wells) Act. Included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the $4.7 billion legislation will create tens of thousands of jobs while cutting climate and water pollution by plugging, restoring and remediating orphaned oil and gas wells in New Mexico and across the country.

I urge the Senate to work together to get additional climate policies and funding over the finish line so we can make meaningful progress addressing air pollution, extreme weather events and wildfires, and create good-paying jobs at the same time. We are not going to solve climate change overnight, but we must start now and lay the groundwork for a healthy environment and stable economic future.

It is unclear what Build Back Better will look like if and when it finally is passed into law, but Congress must deliver on its climate provisions. Failure to do so is simply not an option. The ambitious climate objectives in BBB are exactly what our country needs. It is time to turn those goals into reality.

Victor Snover is a member of the Western Leaders Network Board of Directors and a contributor to Western Leaders Voices, a program of Western Leaders Network that helps amplify the voices of local and tribal elected leaders on conservation issues in the West.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

