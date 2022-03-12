 Crash shuts down I-25 northbound near San Felipe Pueblo - Albuquerque Journal

Crash shuts down I-25 northbound near San Felipe Pueblo

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

All lanes of northbound Interstate 25 were shut down at San Felipe Pueblo Friday evening following a crash with injuries.

New Mexico State Police said, on Twitter, traffic is being diverted around the crash scene using the shoulder.

“Avoid area if possible, expect heavy delays,” the post said. “Use caution and watch for first responders.”

State Police did not give any details about how many vehicles were involved or the extent of injuries.


