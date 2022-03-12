And now what you’ve been waiting for — Volcano Vista vs. Las Cruces for 5A boys title

Prev 1 of 6 Next

They’ve been separated by 235 miles, and yet so clearly linked, for the last three months. Saturday, they’ll finally co-exist under the same roof.

The much-anticipated — perhaps even inevitable — showdown between No. 1 seed Las Cruces and No. 2 seed Volcano Vista became a living, breathing thing on Friday as Class 5A’s two unbeaten boys basketball behemoths tote their spotless records to the Pit for a meeting in the state championship game.

The Hawks (28-0) shredded La Cueva, while the Bulldawgs (31-0) defeated a persistent Atrisco Heritage bunch in the semifinals on Friday.

“They’re the No. 1 team in all of the state of New Mexico — if you ask MaxPreps,” Bulldawgs coach William Benjamin said. “We’re the small-town Las Cruces guys. We just happen to be undefeated, too.”

Tipoff Saturday for the season finale is 8 p.m. It is the first time in 23 years that the big-school final features two undefeated teams.

“It’s a matchup that’s gonna be fun for basketball in New Mexico,” Volcano Vista coach Greg Brown said.

No. 1 LAS CRUCES 50, No. 5 ATRISCO HERITAGE 45: The Bulldawgs were slow starters, and the Jaguars (20-9) owned a 17-15 lead at halftime on a 3 just before the horn from Javier Mendoza.

Las Cruces’ lackluster first half had coach William Benjamin in an animated postgame mood.

“Volcano Vista is a helluva team,” he said. “If we come out like that … and get flustered, they’re gonna blow us the hell out.”

Las Cruces’ senior 7-footer, Isaiah Carr, was instrumental in the Bulldawgs surging in the second half. He only attempted one shot in the first half, but finished 9 of 11 from the field, scored 21 points, and also grabbed 15 rebounds. His noisiest two points came when teammate Deuce Benjamin tossed him a lob from half court that Carr slammed home.

Lacking a better option, Atrisco Heritage coach Steve Heredia said the Jaguars used a broomstick in practice to try and simulate Carr’s height.

Benjamin added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. This was Las Cruces’ second-closest margin of victory of the season.

LAS CRUCES 50,

ATRISCO HERITAGE 45

ATRISCO HERITAGE (20-9): Javier Mendoza 5-8 0-0 12, Chris Parra 2-10 0-1 4, Marquise Renfro 3-7 2-4 10, Latavious Morris 3-12 1-2 7, Colby Wade 2-11 0-0 4, Tony Pacheco 3-3 2-2 8, JJ Torres 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Platero 0-0 0-0 0, Diego Miscles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 5-9 45.

LAS CRUCES (31-0): David Cruz 1-4 1-2 4, Suge Valles 1-1 1-2 4, Kaden Self 3-7 0-2 6, Deuce Benjamin 5-11 2-2 13, Isaiah Carr 9-11 3-3 21, Abraham Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Estevan Francia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-35 7-12 50.

Atrisco Heritage 7 10 4 24 — 45

Las Cruces 8 7 12 23 — 50

3-point goals: AH 4-20 (Mendoza 2-3, Renfro 2-5, Morris 0-5, Wade 0-5, Parra 0-2); LC 3-9 (Valles 1-1, Cruz 1-4, Benjamin 1-4). Rebounds: AH 22 (Morris 5); LC 33 (Carr 15). Assists: AH 8 (Morris 6); LC 11 (Benjamin 5). Total fouls: AH 15; LC 12. Fouled out: AH, Wade.

No. 2 VOLCANO VISTA 58, No. 3 LA CUEVA 49: The Hawks removed any doubt early on. An 11-0 run staked Volcano Vista to a double-digit lead (14-4) five minutes into the game, and the Hawks were never in danger, leading by as many 23 when the fourth quarter began.

Volcano Vista during that aforementioned run turned three La Cueva turnovers directly into easy baskets, two by senior guard Ja’Kwon Hill. Sean Alter added a vicious, standard-shaking, two-handed dunk, and Kaden Valdez capped it with a 3-pointer.

The Bears (24-4) outscored the Hawks 16-2 in the fourth quarter, but Volcano Vista controlled the first 24 minutes.

And yet, Hill said — he had 18 points and four steals for Volcano — there was not complete satisfaction.

“We all know we can play better,” Hill said. “We’re not close … ”

Valdez added 14 points for Volcano Vista, including four 3s.

VOLCANO VISTA 58, LA CUEVA 49

LA CUEVA (24-4): Exodus Ayers 4-14 3-4 12, Ced Yates 3-6 3-3 9, Josiah Guliford 2-4 4-5 8, Gabe Trujillo 4-9 2-4 10, Daniel Jacobsen 1-1 0-0 2, Deven Dyer 1-1 0-0 2, Isaiah Denetclaw 2-4 0-0 6, Cam Dyer 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Wilhite 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Cage 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Pascuzzi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-41 12-16 49.

VOLCANO VISTA (28-0): Kaden Valdez 5-9 0-0 14, Ja’Kwon Hill 8-17 0-0 18, Jaden Malone 1-5 0-0 2, Oscar McCoy 4-7 2-4 11, Sean Alter 2-4 2-2 6, Tyler Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Kenyon Aguino 2-6 3-5 7, Anthony Gonzales 0-1 0-0 0, Kieran Cordova 0-0 0-1 0, Hudson Brown 0-0 0-0 0, EJ Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Devon Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Rian Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0, David Gutierrez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 7-12 58.

La Cueva 9 11 13 16 — 49

Volcano Vista 20 16 20 2 — 58

3-point goals: LC 3-8 (Denetclaw 2-4, Ayers 1-2, Trujillo 0-1, C.Dyer 0-1); VV 7-22 (Valdez 4-8, Hill 2-5, McCoy 1-4, Malone 0-3, Martinez 0-2). Rebounds: LC 32 (Trujillo 8); VV 26 (Alter 8). Assists: LC 7 (Trujillo 4); VV 12 (Valdez 4). Total fouls: LC 9; VV 12. Technical: VV, Martinez.

