 Keller's highest-ranking appointee stepping down - Albuquerque Journal

Keller’s highest-ranking appointee stepping down

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque’s Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair is stepping down. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal file photo)

The highest-ranking appointee in Albuquerque city government is stepping down less than four months into Mayor Tim Keller’s second term.

Sarita Nair, the city’s chief administrative officer since late 2017, will be leaving in April, Keller’s office announced Friday evening.

Nair is the city of Albuquerque’s “top senior executive manager overseeing all 19 departments of municipal government and a budget of over $1 billion,” according to the city’s website. She is the first woman to have that role.

“I have loved my time as CAO, and I am deeply grateful to the amazing team of diverse, smart, dedicated, compassionate people who make City government great,” Nair said in a statement.

The city declined the Journal’s request to interview Nair Friday evening.

Nair is credited with helping create the Community Safety Department, land significant economic development deals like Netflix, and open the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion. She came to the city with Keller, for whom she previously worked when he was state auditor.

The mayor said in a statement Nair had a “transformative” impact, “shepherding our city through the pandemic, revolutionizing our social justice efforts and championing both modern crime fighting and police reform.”

“I join our whole community in expressing gratitude for her dedication to the Duke City,” Keller said.

Nair has been at the center of a dispute between Keller and some city councilors over which city appointees are require to be reconfirmed by the Council in Keller’s second term. Some councilors say the City Charter gives them a new vote on the CAO, police chief and fire chief. Keller disagrees but recently forwarded Council a single, bundled nomination for Nair, Police Chief Harold Medina, Fire Chief Gene Gallegos, plus Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael and Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bhakta. He expected the Council to vote on the team as a whole rather than hold individual confirmation hearings.

All were previously confirmed during Keller’s first term, and the mayor has said the fact that voters reelected him last fall is a sign his team deserves reconfirmation. The package was set to go before the Council on March 21.

A Keller spokesman said the reconfirmation question was not a factor in Nair’s departure.

“The reconfirmation has nothing to do with this decision,” Daniel Jiron said Friday.

City Councilor Pat Davis — among those who pushed for reconfirming Nair and others — said Friday he wished Nair well.

“She’ll be a great asset to any organization she chooses to join, and I look forward to working with the mayor to figure out his strategy for the second term,” Davis said.


