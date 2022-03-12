 Small schools roundup: Menaul boys use size to KO No. 1 Tularosa in 2A boys semi - Albuquerque Journal

Small schools roundup: Menaul boys use size to KO No. 1 Tularosa in 2A boys semi

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

RIO RANCHO — When it comes to basketball, the Menaul boys proved that size does indeed matter.

Fielding a team that would fit many college uniforms, the fifth-seeded Panthers harassed and pestered No. 1 Tularosa on every shot, wreaking the kind of havoc the Wildcats were unused to seeing.

And that ultimately proved to be the difference Friday in the Class 2A semifinals as the Panthers won 61-57 at the Rio Rancho Events Center and now seek their first state championship.

It’s their fifth appearance in the finals, but only the second since going to three straight from 1924-26. Menaul will Pecos, a 67-51 semifinal winner over No. 3 Rehoboth Christian, in Saturday’s championship game.

“Our mission from the start of the season is let’s go put a number on that banner,” said Menaul coach Daniel Gayle. “And make some history.”

The Panthers (22-4) came up with nine blocks, six from 6-foot-8 Max Mkpa, who also had 12 rebounds.

“It’s pretty tough with having to deal with the height,” said Tularosa’s Travis Henderson, who finished with 19 tough points. “We’re taking shots further away from them and they’re still able to get there. So that’s tough doing anything against that.”

Menaul 6-5 wing Prashant Chouhan finished with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. And 6-11 Brandon Oloumou added three blocks. And between the three big men, they altered untold number of Tularosa attempts.

“It was a big issue,” Wildcats coach Sergio Castanon said of the Panthes’ height and length. “The kids were doing everything they could do. They were doing what we teach them in boxing out, but when you’re giving up half a foot at every position, it’s hard.”

Bringing home a blue trophy would be special for the school, Gayle said.

“The whole of Menaul was here, from the head of the school to the maintenance people to the groundskeepers. Everybody was here. It was supposed to be a school day but the whole school took off to come here and support us. Our community really cherishes what we’ve done this season as a group.”

— Glen Rosales

No. 5 MENAUL 61, No. 1 TULAROSA 57

MENAUL (22-4): Alexander Rael 2-11 0-1 6, Prashant Chouhan 10-19 4-8 25, Brandon Oloumou 2-6 4-10 8, Max Mkpa 1-7 0-0 2, Ben Roesler 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett Lerch 2-32-3 6, Abhishek Yadav 4-5 2-3 14, Sting Wu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 12-25 61

TULAROSA (26-3): Israel Ortega 7-13 1-1 15, Jordan Walker 0-3 2-32, Darian Vigil 3-6 0-0 6, Travis Henderson 5-227-11 19, Colton Gililland 3-7 1-3 7, Dillon Salazar 3-5 0-0 8, Jalen Randall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-18 57

Menaul 13 16 18 14- -61

Tularosa 13 12 20 12- -57

3-point field goals: M 7-22 (Yadev 4-5, Rael 2-10, Chouhan 1-3, Oloumou 0-1, Mkpa 0-3); T 4-17 (Salazar 2-4, Henderson 2-11, Ortega 0-1, Walker 0-1, Vigil 0-1). Rebounds: M 42 (Mkpa 12); T 36 (Gililland 12). Assists: M 17 (Oloumou 5); T 8 (Ortega 6). Steals: M 10 (Rael 4); T 10 (Henderson 6). Turnovers: M 19; T 17. Total fouls: M 16; T 19. Fouled out: T, Vigil.

3A BOYS: At the Rio Rancho Events Center, it was all No. 2 Robertson (22-6), a 71-50 winner over Santa Fe Indian School, in one semifinal. Mateo Contreras and Kenneth Montoya each had 14 points to lead four Cardinals scoring in double figures. Owen Pecos’ 23 points led SFIS (11-16).

Robertson awaited the winner of Friday’s late semifinal between No. 1 Socorro and No. 4 St. Michael’s.

2A GIRLS: In Rio Rancho, No. 1 Escalante (23-4) beat No. 4 Peñasco 45-31 to set up a Saturday final vs. No. 2 Clayton (21-5), a 49-32 winner over No. 6 Laguna Acoma. Morgan Crisp led Clayton with 22 points. Sylvia Gedmon had 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Laguna-Acoma (18-10). Kalese Torrez scored 13 points and had nine rebounds in Escalante’s win. Eighth-grader Rochelle Lopez’s 11 points led Peñasco.

1A BOYS: At Bernalillo, Rylan Creighton scored 27 points to go with seven assists and Aiden Yates added 22 points and a game-high eight rebounds as No. 2 seed Elida raced to an 86-69 win over No. 3 Mesilla Valley Christian, which was led by Mateo D’Antonio’s 18 points and seven rebounds.

Elida faces the winner of the late semifinal between top-seeded Magdalena and No. 5 Clovis Christian.

1A GIRLS: At Bernalillo High, Avery Cavett had game highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fort Sumner-House (20-4) to a 37-30 semifinal win over Logan (23-7). Rilee Nials’ 14 points paced Logan, which led 24-22 heading in the fourth period.

Fort Sumner-House next meets Melrose (22-7) , which defeated To’hajiilee 50-35 in the other semifinal. Isabelle Sena had 15 points and Johanna Roybal 14 for the winners. Erynn Montehermoso and Alyce Apachito scored 13 points each for To’hajiilee, which shot only 29 percent from the field to Melrose’s 35.

Melrose broke open a tight game by dominating the fourth quarter 19-6.


