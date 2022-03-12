 Ex-teacher in SF guilty of 5 sex charges - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-teacher in SF guilty of 5 sex charges

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Gary Gregor sits in court in December 2018. (Journal file)

A jury found a former Santa Fe elementary school teacher guilty Friday of five felony counts involving sexual abuse of students, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

Gary Gregor, 65, faces up to 84 years in prison in addition to a 114-year prison sentence he is currently serving for two previous convictions for molesting elementary students. His sentencing has not been scheduled.

A former teacher at Agua Fria Elementary School in Santa Fe, Gregor was found guilty of four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

The 1st Judicial District Court case was tried by prosecutors in Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office.

“I honor every one of the survivors of these horrendous crimes who were able to confront this serial sex offender,” Balderas said in a written statement issued Friday.

Balderas’ office also prosecuted two previous jury trials that resulted in convictions against Gregor.

In 2019, Gregor was sentenced to 108 years in prison for raping two fourth grade students who were in his class at Fairview Elementary School in Española during the 2007-08 school year.

In that case, jurors found Gregor guilty of three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of kidnapping.

Victims in that case, who were adults at the time of the trial, testified that Gregor held them behind in class and touched them sexually every day.

In 2020, Gregor was sentenced to an additional six years in prison for one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 for inappropriately touching a female student in his second grade class at Fairview Elementary during the 2006-07 school year.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ex-teacher in SF guilty of 5 sex charges
ABQnews Seeker
Gary Gregor already serving 114 years ... Gary Gregor already serving 114 years for other abuses
2
I-25 reopened at San Felipe following crash
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have reopened Interstate 25 at ... Authorities have reopened Interstate 25 at San Felipe Pueblo after traffic was briefly shut down Friday evening due to a crash. New Mexico State ...
3
Keller's highest-ranking appointee stepping down
ABQnews Seeker
The highest-ranking appointee in Albuquerque city ... The highest-ranking appointee in Albuquerque city government is stepping down less than four months into Mayor Tim Keller's second term. Sarita Nair, the city's ...
4
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas judge on Friday blocked ... A Texas judge on Friday blocked the state from investigating as child abuse gender confirming care for transgender youth. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum ...
5
APD ID's teen as recent homicide victim
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have identified a 16-year-old boy ... Detectives have identified a 16-year-old boy as the person shot and killed earlier this month in an alleyway in Downtown Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, Albuquerque ...
6
Liberal US cities change course, now clearing homeless camps
ABQnews Seeker
Makeshift shelters abut busy roadways, tent ... Makeshift shelters abut busy roadways, tent cities line sidewalks, tarps cover broken-down cars, and sleeping bags are tucked in storefront doorways. The reality of ...
7
Voter-approved Arizona education tax dead after court ruling
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Friday declared that ... A judge on Friday declared that a tax on high-earning Arizona residents to fund education spending that voters approved in 2020 can't be enforced ...
8
Girl Scouts extend cookie program, citing supply chain issues
ABQnews Seeker
No need to fear if you ... No need to fear if you have yet to snag a box of Thin Mint ...
9
Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Oil companies operating in the most ... Oil companies operating in the most active oilfield in the United States are the latest opponents of plans to store spent nuclear fuel from ...