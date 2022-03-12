Ex-teacher in SF guilty of 5 sex charges

A jury found a former Santa Fe elementary school teacher guilty Friday of five felony counts involving sexual abuse of students, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

Gary Gregor, 65, faces up to 84 years in prison in addition to a 114-year prison sentence he is currently serving for two previous convictions for molesting elementary students. His sentencing has not been scheduled.

A former teacher at Agua Fria Elementary School in Santa Fe, Gregor was found guilty of four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

The 1st Judicial District Court case was tried by prosecutors in Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office.

“I honor every one of the survivors of these horrendous crimes who were able to confront this serial sex offender,” Balderas said in a written statement issued Friday.

Balderas’ office also prosecuted two previous jury trials that resulted in convictions against Gregor.

In 2019, Gregor was sentenced to 108 years in prison for raping two fourth grade students who were in his class at Fairview Elementary School in Española during the 2007-08 school year.

In that case, jurors found Gregor guilty of three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of kidnapping.

Victims in that case, who were adults at the time of the trial, testified that Gregor held them behind in class and touched them sexually every day.

In 2020, Gregor was sentenced to an additional six years in prison for one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 for inappropriately touching a female student in his second grade class at Fairview Elementary during the 2006-07 school year.