Class 3A girls: Cardinals answer SFIS challenge with decisive run

Two huge, second-half momentum shifts told the tale of the Class 3A girls state basketball championship.

Trailing 25-11 midway through the third quarter, Santa Fe Indian School embarked on a 17-0 run stretching well into the fourth quarter to take a 28-25 lead.

But Alexis Pacheco’s 3-pointer for Robertson ended the streak and sent the Cardinals on a game-ending 12-3 surge of their own.

The end result was top-seeded Robertson (29-1) earning its second state championship in four years with a 37-31 win over the Braves (21-7).

The previous Cardinals title also came at the expense of SFIS.

“We knew it was going to be dogfight,” said Robertson coach José Medina after defeating SFIS for the fourth time this season. “Once you get up to the semis and the finals, it’s a dogfight. Everybody is coming after you. We’ve had a target on our back the whole year. And everybody has brought their ‘A’ game and we’ve been able to step up to the challenge as a team.”

Senior leader Jayden Jenkins scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it was Pacheco’s 3 from beyond the college arc – giving her eight points – that turned the game back around.

“Don’t air ball,” she said she was thinking.

“Because I air-balled a 3 earlier in the game and I said not again.”

Robertson turned in a strong defensive effort, creating 31 turnovers, and MystiDawn Roybal shut down Braves star Jordan Torres, holding her to three points.

“A great coach told me that defense is just effort,” she said.

“You can’t have an off game on defense. It’s all heart and hustle. So I just stuck to that.”

No. 1 ROBERTSON 37,

No. 3 SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 31

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL (21-7): Madisen Valdez 2-5 1-2 7, Shade-Phea Young 2-2 0-0 4, Jordan Torres 1-4 0-0 3, Cameron Conners 1-3 2-4 4, Taryn Aguilar 3-9 2-2 8, Ali Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn Henry 1-1 0-0 2, Jalen Abeyta 0-1 0-0 0, Aliza Garcia 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 11-26 5-8 31

ROBERTSON (29-1): Azlyn Padilla 0-6 0-0 0, Alexis Pacheco 3-15 1-2 8, Stella Garcia 1-3 3-6 5, Mistidawn Roybal 1-5 5-12 8, Jayden Jenkins 6-19 4-6 16, Trinity Sena 0-2 0-0 0, Brianna Quintana 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-50 13-26 37

SFIS 3 6 13 9—31

Robertson 5 11 9 12—37

3-point field goals: SFIS 4-10 (Valdez 2-4, Torres 1-2, Garcia 1-1, Aguilar 0-1, Connors 0-2); R 2-9 (Roybal 1-1, Pacheco 1-4, Sena 0-1, Padilla 0-3). Rebounds: SFIS 31 (Aguilar 8); R Pacheco 8, Jenkins 8). Assists: SFIS 8 (Torres 3, Connors 3); R 7 (Pacheco 3). Steals: SFIS 8 (Torres 3); R 12 (Garcia 5). Turnovers: SFIS 31; R 15. Total fouls: SFIS 22; R 15. Fouled out: SFIS, Torres, Aguilar.

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class A