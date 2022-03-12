Class 5A girls: Volcano Vista finishes a perfect season

Unbeaten, yes. But unbeatable is the more accurate description.

Sandia took its shot. La Cueva did, too, several times. Centennial tried, Farmington tried. None of New Mexico’s top challengers had any luck. On the last night of the season, it was Hobbs’ turn.

But the Eagles discovered, only too well, what the others had already realized: Volcano Vista has no peer.

The Hawks on Friday night completed one of the most dominant girls basketball seasons for an Albuquerque school since the heady days of Don Flanagan’s dynasty at Eldorado. They captured the Class 5A girls state basketball championship for the second straight year, as the No. 1 seed beat No. 2 Hobbs 49-32 at the Pit.

Volcano Vista (29-0) became the first big-school team from Albuquerque to complete a full season undefeated since Flanagan’s Eagles in 1993. Clovis in 2005 was the last team in 5A to get through unscathed.

“There’s only one thing left to do,” Volcano Vista coach Lisa Villareal said, looking at three of her seniors sitting next to her. “Can you name it?”

“Party?” Jaelyn Bates answered to hearty laughter.

The actual answer was to scratch the final goal of this season off their list on a board at school. The last item was winning a blue trophy.

The Hawks led for all but three minutes Friday as they beat Hobbs in the state final in back-to-back seasons.

Volcano Vista scored the final six of the first half for a 23-14 lead and added an 11-2 run to close the third quarter, which left Hobbs staring at a 36-21 deficit. In that latter run, four of the Hawks’ five starters scored, including Bates with five. She buried a late 3 to end the run.

From there, it was only a matter of counting down the minutes and waiting to celebrate.

Villareal called a late timeout to get her starters out of the game, leading to one of the emotional moments of the night. Bates and her running mate the last four seasons, Natalia Chavez, hugged.

And then Villareal hugged them both.

“This is the best one ever,” Chavez said.

Chavez finished with six points, well below her average. Bates led Volcano Vista with 18 points.

Volcano Vista won its 42nd consecutive game. It is the fifth title in the program’s short history, and Friday’s victory placed Villareal in a class of her own. No woman in New Mexico history has coached more state championship girls basketball teams than Villareal.

This was the third consecutive season the Hawks and Eagles met in the state final, and it was the fifth straight appearance in the championship game for Hobbs (23-8). Sophomore Aniya Joseph, in her final game at Hobbs – she is moving to San Antonio, Texas – had 11 points and 18 rebounds.

VOLCANO VISTA 49, HOBBS 32

HOBBS (23-8): Arilyn Hall 0-5 0-0 0, Bhret Clay 2-4 0-2 5, Brynn Hargrove 1-9 0-0 2, Kyndle Cunningham 2-8 4-4 8, Aniya Joseph 5-10 1-3 11, Jayla David 0-1 0-0 0, Nakia Mojica 0-2 0-0 0, Carolina Saiz 2-5 0-0 6, Rozlynn Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0, Deziree Bosquez 0-0 0-0 0, Araceli Torres 0-0 0-0 0, Leilani Clay 0-0 0-0 0, Bianca Guerra 0-0 0-0 0, Aliana Armitage 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-44 5-9 32.

VOLCANO VISTA (29-0): Jaelyn Bates 6-19 4-6 18, Kennedy Brown 2-5 2-3 6, Savannah McGuire 0-1 0-0 0, Natalia Chavez 2-10 2-2 6, Taejhuan Hill 5-9 2-4 12, Angelyn Aranda 3-3 0-0 6, Mari Manzanares 0-0 1-2 1, Colette Tena 0-0 0-2 0, Lilliana Duncan 0-0 0-0 0, Faith Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Mia Espinoza 0-0 0-0 0, Storm Nguyen 0-0 0-0 0, Jade Lovato 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 11-19 49.

Hobbs 6 8 7 11 — 32

Volcano Vista 11 12 13 13 — 49

3-point shooting: H 3-17 (Saiz 2-5, Clay 1-1, Hall 0-5, Hargrove 0-4, Mojica 0-2); VV 2-11 (Bates 2-8, Chavez 0-2, Brown 0-1). Rebounds: H 39 (Joseph 18); VV 32 (Hill 10). Assists: H 8 (Hargrove 3); VV 9 (Bates 3). Total fouls: H 16; VV 12.

