 MMA: Borg wins, Sanchez loses - Albuquerque Journal

MMA: Borg wins, Sanchez loses

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Miami, Albuquerque MMA fighters batted .500 Friday on Eagle FC 46.

In the night’s main event, Diego Sanchez (30-14) lost by unanimous decision to Detroit’s Kevin Lee (19-7). All three judges scored it a shutout, 30-27 for Lee.

The fight was contested at the 165-pound super lightweight limit.

Afterward, Sanchez,a 40-year-old who has lost four of his last five fights, said he has two fights remaining on his Eagle FC contract and intends to fulfill his obligation. Lee, meanwhile, said he’d injured his knee during the first round and was headed to a hospital.

Earlier, Albuquerque bantamweight Ray Borg (16-5) defeated Florida-based Ricky Bandejas (15-7) by split decision. Two judges saw it 29-28 for Borg, one for Bandejas by the same score.

Borg was fighting for the second time in six weeks, having made his Eagle FC debut with a victory by unanimous decision over Cody Gibson on Jan. 28.

Before Friday’s fight, Borg said he was eager to return to action as soon as possible, perhaps on the next Eagle FC card. That could be problematic, given what’s happening in Europe, since that next Eagle FC card is scheduled for April 1 in Sochi, Russia. A better option might be Eagle FC 48, scheduled for May 20 in Miami.

Eagle FC is headed by retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Dagestani who was honored by Russian President Vladimir Putin after Nurmagomedov won the UFC title in 2018. As of this writing, Nurmagomedov has had no comment on Russia’s now 15-day-old invasion of Ukraine.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
MMA: Borg wins, Sanchez loses
Boxing/MMA
In Miami, Albuquerque MMA fighters batted ... In Miami, Albuquerque MMA fighters batted .500 Friday on Eagle FC 46. In the night's main event, Diego Sanchez (30-14) lost by unanimous decision ...
2
At 40, Diego Sanchez hopes to prove he still ...
Boxing/MMA
  On one gloved hand, Albuquerque's ...   On one gloved hand, Albuquerque's Diego Sanchez is unquestionably an MMA legend. On the other, he's 40 years old, has been out of ...
3
Waterson injured, pulls out of fight
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque MMA fighter Michelle Waterson has ... Albuquerque MMA fighter Michelle Waterson has pulled out of her scheduled March 26 fight against Bra ...
4
Combat sports notes: Police video released of Jon Jones' ...
Boxing/MMA
The fallout from Jon Jones' Sept. ... The fallout from Jon Jones' Sept. 24 arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues. On Wednesday, Jones, an MMA star who lives in Albuquerque, tweeted ...
5
MMA: Big win for Franklin
Boxing/MMA
In Uncasville, Conn., MMA heavyweight Davion ... In Uncasville, Conn., MMA heavyweight Davion Franklin on Saturday continued his fast rise in the Bellator ranks, defeating Said Sowma by split decision. Franklin ...
6
Combat sports notes: FIT-NHB card is Saturday; Borg flies ...
Boxing/MMA
They fight for the love of ... They fight for the love of the sport – or, sometimes, maybe, just for the fight.< ...
7
Combat sports: Shields wins big
Blogs
In Cardiff, Wales, Claressa Shields retained ... In Cardiff, Wales, Claressa Shields retained four versions of the women's middleweight boxing title on Saturday with a victory by lopsided unanimous decision over ...
8
Byrd, national Golden Gloves champ from Clovis, dies at ...
Boxing/MMA
Brooks Byrd, a 1967 Golden Gloves ... Brooks Byrd, a 1967 Golden Gloves national amateur champion and among the finest boxers the state of ...
9
Holm set to end long hiatus with Fight Night ...
Boxing/MMA
If all goes well between now ... If all goes well between now and then, Albuquerque's Holly Holm will end the longest hiatus in her c ...