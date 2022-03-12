MMA: Borg wins, Sanchez loses

In Miami, Albuquerque MMA fighters batted .500 Friday on Eagle FC 46.

In the night’s main event, Diego Sanchez (30-14) lost by unanimous decision to Detroit’s Kevin Lee (19-7). All three judges scored it a shutout, 30-27 for Lee.

The fight was contested at the 165-pound super lightweight limit.

Afterward, Sanchez,a 40-year-old who has lost four of his last five fights, said he has two fights remaining on his Eagle FC contract and intends to fulfill his obligation. Lee, meanwhile, said he’d injured his knee during the first round and was headed to a hospital.

Earlier, Albuquerque bantamweight Ray Borg (16-5) defeated Florida-based Ricky Bandejas (15-7) by split decision. Two judges saw it 29-28 for Borg, one for Bandejas by the same score.

Borg was fighting for the second time in six weeks, having made his Eagle FC debut with a victory by unanimous decision over Cody Gibson on Jan. 28.

Before Friday’s fight, Borg said he was eager to return to action as soon as possible, perhaps on the next Eagle FC card. That could be problematic, given what’s happening in Europe, since that next Eagle FC card is scheduled for April 1 in Sochi, Russia. A better option might be Eagle FC 48, scheduled for May 20 in Miami.

Eagle FC is headed by retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Dagestani who was honored by Russian President Vladimir Putin after Nurmagomedov won the UFC title in 2018. As of this writing, Nurmagomedov has had no comment on Russia’s now 15-day-old invasion of Ukraine.