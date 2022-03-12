Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Two Czech Republic Army officers, in full uniform and accompanied by their wives, arrived at 96-year-old Jim Duncan’s retirement community apartment here this week, bringing with them flowers, gifts and a medal.

“This medal is only for heroes like you,” said Col. Jindrich Hacker, defense, military and air attaché at the Czech Republic’s embassy in Washington, D.C.

“Thank you for liberating us.”

The medal, awarded by the Czech Republic’s minister of defense, recognizes Duncan for his role, as a member of the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division during World War II, in liberating Czechoslovakia from the Germans in May 1945.

Hacker was accompanied by his wife, Pavla; Maj. Jan Pekár, assistant military and air attaché at the Czech Republic embassy; and Pekár’s wife, Jana. They traveled by plane from Washington to Baltimore to Atlanta to Albuquerque and by car from Albuquerque to Santa Fe to arrive at Duncan’s apartment Monday afternoon.

Duncan thanked his guests for taking the trouble to bring the medal to him.

“To come here was easy,” Hacker said. “It was much harder for you to go to Czechoslovakia.”

The 2nd Infantry Division had captured Leipzig, Germany, during fierce fighting in April 1945. Then the division got orders to go to Czechoslovakia and battled its way into that country on May 4, liberating the town of Pilsen shortly afterwards.

Pilsen is known for its Pilsner Urquell Brewery, so one of the gifts Duncan’s visitors brought him was a bottle of Urquell beer. They also gave him a bottle of herbal bitters produced in the Czech Republic.

Duncan was living in Kalamazoo, Michigan, when he joined the Army in June 1943, shortly after his 18th birthday. He was involved in heavy fighting during World War II and received two Purple Hearts for injuries sustained during his service.

“Ukrainians look for heroes like you,” Hacker told Duncan, referring to Ukraine’s war with invading Russian military forces. Hacker said 100,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have sought refuge from the fighting in the Czech Republic.

Duncan came out of the war as a tech sergeant, but later joined the Army Reserve and attained the rank of second lieutenant. After 35 years in the banking business in Michigan, Duncan retired to Santa Fe, a city his family had been visiting since the 1970s.

A widower, he is the father of seven children. Two of his sons, John, 73, and Tom, 59, were with him Monday when he received his medal from the Czech Republic.

Since the early 1990s, Pilsen has been marking its World War II liberation day with a public celebration in early May. Duncan has attended 13 of those celebrations.

Col. Hacker said the plan had been to present the medal to Duncan and others who participated in the liberation of the city at the Pilsen liberation celebration in May 2020, the 75th anniversary of end of World War II in Europe. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the 2020 and the 2021 Pilsen observances.

Hacker said it was decided to send the medals to the United States. He said about 20 medals, such as the one received by Duncan, have been or will be presented to persons who live in Maryland, Connecticut, Florida, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, California and Oregon. On this trip, Hacker and his party will travel to Fresno, California, and Portland, Oregon, to award medals before returning to Washington, D.C.

“If you live long enough, you become a hero,” Duncan said. “I was not a hero. I did my duty and maybe a little more. What’s behind all this is my age. I am very happy to still be here for this to happen to me and to have two of my sons here with me to see it.”

Tom Duncan said he thinks many people have a different view of his father than his father has of himself.

“I bet you would not find one person over 30 in the Czech Republic who would not think he is a hero,” Tom said.