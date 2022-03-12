New Mexico changing the way it tracks COVID-19

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

As New Mexico enters its third year of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Health will be relying less on daily new case counts and more on hospitalization data to gauge the grip of the virus that has killed more than 7,000 New Mexicans.

A state update Friday on the second anniversary of New Mexico’s first recorded COVID-19 outbreak offered reassuring news of the recent “lull” in the spread of the virus. Friday, for instance, marked the expiration of months-long crisis of care standards designed to potentially deal with rationing virus treatment in overwhelmed New Mexico hospitals.

Daily case counts have plummeted from more than 6,000 new cases reported one day in mid-January, during the wave of the more contagious omicron variant, to less than 400 a day this week. On Friday the state reported just 264 new cases.

Whether the state’s case counts reflect the true number of people who have tested positive for the virus is an issue given the advent of rapid-at home testing and the federal government’s direct mailing in recent months of free test kits to households who request them.

This week Medicare offered to send out another four test kits to homes for free, in addition to its earlier mailing of four tests per household.

Dr. David Scrase, acting state health department secretary, said Friday the state expects up to 90 percent of all COVID-19 testing will be done, not at test sites, but through at-home tests in the future. He said the state still expects people testing positive to report those results to the DOH either online or by phone.

Asked how accurate the current case counts are given the rise in at-home testing, Scrase said, “I think the data is less complete. Certainly we’re not getting people trying to report negative tests to us. We know for sure that we’re going to miss some positive cases.”

He said the DOH isn’t including self-reports in its overall positive case counts, but will include a separate total of those types of positive results in its public reporting.

The DOH must abide by the Centers for Disease Control case definition and only count tests results provided by laboratories in its overall case totals, Scrase said. Some at-home tests offer results in 15 minutes.

As the approach to combating COVID-19 evolves, Scrase said the state will no longer be reporting test positivity rates, which had once been a determining metric in deciding health restrictions, such as whether businesses in each of the state’s 33 counties remained opened or had to close or restrict capacity.

“What we’ve learned is that the cases themselves are nowhere near as important as hospitalizations,” Scrase said. The public can still access DOH data to compute test positivity rates, which are the number of new positive cases divided by the number of tests. The agency will also publish county-level COVID data every week.

“We do have a Department of Health to run and there’s a whole bunch of other issues to deal with related to the health of New Mexicans so we’re going to be moving away from very intensive press releases that literally took 80 human hours a day,” he said. He said a more automated reporting system is on the way.

Scrase on Friday reminded the public of the hard work of first responders, medical workers and others who came to the aid of COVID-19 patients over the past two years — some of those workers losing their lives to the virus.

Scrase, who is still running the state Human Services Department in addition to the DOH, recalled that at the very beginning of the pandemic two years ago, “I saw what was happening in Wuhan, China, it was very clear it was coming to America and New Mexico and I remember looking around and realizing I was the only doctor on the (governor’s) Cabinet and thinking how on earth are we going to be able to fight this?”

He credited Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for pushing health officials to set up data systems that provided detailed information to the public and “really made us one of the best if not the best data reporting states in the country and we will continue to provide that data as we go forward.”

Scrase said the state is relying on effective new treatments to keep future COVID-19 patients from requiring hospitalizations and said health officials in New Mexico will be watching for worldwide trends in how the virus will manifest itself.

“Often times we see these waves (of COVID variants) elsewhere in the world first. We often know like we did before March 11, 2020, what’s coming. And we’ll be fully prepared.”