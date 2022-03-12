Class 4A girls: Kirtland Central routs Bernalillo, returns to throne

Kirtland Central played its usual stingy defense, but it was a quick burst of offense in the third quarter that led to the program’s first state title in 10 years.

The top-seeded Broncos (27-5) captured the program’s 20th state championship in a superb all-around performance, beating third-seeded Bernalillo 55-32 at the Pit on Friday night.

“I think we just had to go through our bumps and bruises to really understand what it takes to get here,” said Broncos coach Devon Manning, whose club lost state title games in 2019 and 2020. “It’s surreal. Even after the game thinking to ourselves that we actually did it. It was just fun to watch how they played tonight.”

Senior guard Aisha Ramone had 23 points and eight steals to lead the Broncos.

Ramone picked up two fouls in the first quarter and sat a significant portion of the first half. She was available for all but the two minutes of the fourth, and when she was on the floor, the Broncos’ complementary offense and defense confounded the Spartans.

“(Aisha) is the catalyst to our defense,” Manning said of Ramone. “She’s just, in my opinion, the best guard in 4A in New Mexico.”

Bernalillo (28-2) came into the game averaging 67 points a game led by senior Juliana Aragon, Gatorade state player of the year.

Aragon averaged nearly 30 points a game this season herself, but the Spartans and Aragon(13 points in the final) were held well below their respective averages on Saturday.

“Not making excuses, but I think we didn’t hit as many shots as we’d like,” Aragon said, whose club lost to Kirtland in last year’s state quarterfinals. “Kirtland is a great team, and we wanted to see them again. I’m grateful to be here…and we just couldn’t get the job done.”

Kirtland led by 14 late in the first half, but a spot-up 15-footer from Bernalillo’s Nizhoni Keeto and a step-back 3 from Aragon cut their team’s deficit to 25-16 at halftime

Kirtland, which was 0-of-9 on 3-point tries in the first half, went wild from long range in the third.

Ramone, Emilia Clani, and Andrea Thomas hit 3s within a 58-second span early in the quarter. Tymeika Johnson and Ramone tacked on two more 3s as the Broncos’ lead swelled to 42-22 heading to the fourth.

“I think that was the turning point right there,” said Bernalillo coach Raymond Aragon of the Kirtland 3-point barrage.

“It was just boom, boom, boom, and it changed everything.”

No. 1 KIRTLAND CENTRAL 55,

No. 3 BERNALILLO 32

Bernalillo (28-2): Gabby O’Hara 1-8 5-6-7, Leah Valdez 1-8 1-2-3, Savannah Harris 1-2 0-0-2, Juliana Aragon 3-10 5-6-13, Nizhoni Keeto 3-7 0-0-7, Kylene Chino 0-0 0-0-0, Deandra Spencer 0-1 0-0-0, Nikelette Acevas 0-0 0-0-0; Davina Barnaby 0-0 0-0-0; Alena Grife 0-0 0-0-0. Totals: 9-36 11-14-32

Kirtland Central (27-5): Emilia Clani 2-5 0-0-5; Aisha Ramone 7-13 7-9-23; Keira Beall-Gleason 1-4 0-0-2; Teghan Begay 3-6 1-2-7; Andrea Thomas 1-7 0-0-3; Jaylene Harris-Rhea 0-1 0-0-0; Tymeika Johnson 2-5 0-0-5; Adriona Nargo 3-5 1-2-7; Tyra Yazzie 1-3 0-0-2; L Murphy 0-0 0-0-0; Caylynn Lee 0-1 1-2-1; Rodina Shorty 0-0 0-0-0; Hailey Jackson 0-0 0-0-0; Sydney Smith 0-0 0-0-0. Totals: 20-50 10-17-55.

Bernalillo 5 11 6 10–32

K. Central 12 13 17 13–55

3-point FGs: Bernalillo 3-16 (Aragon 2-5, Keeto 1-4, Valdez 0-5, O’Hara 0-2). Kirkland 5-22 (Ramone 2-5, Clani 1-4, Thomas 1-5, Johnson 1-3, Yazzie 0-2, Lee 0-1, Harris-Rhea 0-1, Begay 0-1). Rebounds B 29 (Keeto 7), K 33 (Begay 6). Assists: B 3 (Aragon 2), K 13 (Begay 4). Steals: B 10 (O’Hara 6); K 14 (Ramone 8). Team fouls: B 15, K 13. Fouled out: K (Ramone). Technical fouls: B, Bench, Keeto (ejected).

