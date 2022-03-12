World’s largest bounce house to make stop in ABQ

The world’s largest bounce house is coming to Albuquerque.

Beginning on Friday, March 18 and running through Sunday, March 20, “The Big Bounce America” will settle in for its stay at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“The Big Bounce America” is the biggest touring inflatable event and features four massive inflatable attractions.

“How many people can say they have bounced on something that is in the Guinness World Records,” says Dex, the event’s tour manager. “It’s such a fun event for the family.”

The quartet of inflatables includes:

• The 16,000-square-foot “World’s Largest Bounce House,” which is 32 feet tall at its highest point. The inflatable has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside, visitors will find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group.

• The newly added “Sport Slam” featuring a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type. There are also special zones for climbing and a “battle zone” where a competition can take place to see who can stay on the podium the longest.

• A 900-plus foot long obstacle course named “The Giant.” It features 50 different obstacles to overcome before making the way to the grand finale monster slide.

• A unique, space-themed area called “airSPACE,” which is filled with friendly aliens, spaceships and moon craters. There is also a five-lane slide, and a 25-foot inflatable alien at the center of the action, three ball pits and its very own maze where one can literally get “lost in space.”

Aside from the massive inflatable areas, Dex says what makes the tour unique is that there are different times set for groups.

One of the sessions is the toddler session that will only be for children ages 3 and younger. Parents and caregivers can also join them.

The next is a junior session for children ages 7 and under. This also includes parents and caregivers.

The third is the session for bigger kids ages 15 and younger.

The last is the adult-only session for visitors ages 16 and older. A ticket gains access for three hours to one of the sessions.

“We’ve designed this to be as family friendly as possible,” Dex says. “The area is outdoors and it’s big enough so that everyone can distance. When people first see the entire setup, they are amazed at the size of it.”

As March can be a windy month for Albuquerque, Dex says there are plans in place if weather is a factor.

“We plan for windy season and our own tolerance,” he says. “We work with a weather forecasting company that predicts ahead and behind us. We are a rain or shine event, though wind and lightning are deal breakers.”