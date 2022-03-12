 Tax Court proves robes sometimes hide a heart - Albuquerque Journal

Tax Court proves robes sometimes hide a heart

By James Hamill / For the Journal

There are quite a few jokes dealing with what lies beneath the black robes that judges wear. Most are inappropriate for this paper.

However, what if there’s a heart and soul under the robes? That is, a real person, just like you and me.

Turns out, I have proof of this. Let me introduce you to the beginning and the end of two Tax Court holdings to prove the humanity of our judiciary, or at least the tax judiciary.

To lead things off, baseball’s Chicago Cubs were sold by Tribune Media to the Ricketts family. This sale occurred when the Cubs were still under the Curse of the Goat.

Tribune solicited bids with specific direction how the sale must proceed. It would use a “leveraged partnership” strategy designed to allow Tribune to get cash but defer paying taxes.

Partnership tax experts love to debate the efficacy of the leveraged partnership. IRS took this debate to Tax Court.

The outcome is not important here. How the court started its presentation of the decision is much more interesting.

Former President Ronald Reagan once broadcast baseball games for a radio station in Des Moines, Iowa. Based on local interest, his broadcasts were Chicago Cubs games.

It’s hard to watch Cubs games from Des Moines. For Reagan’s 1930s broadcasts there was no television feed to watch.

So how did Reagan broadcast games? By telegraph operator in Morse code. Reagan would use the feed and pretend he was watching the game.

Has anyone ever had a Zoom meeting crash? Imagine 1930s-era telegraph technology.

A Reagan broadcast of a Cubs-Cardinals game went awry when the telegraph ticker crashed. The game was 0-0 in the ninth inning. The Cubs’ Billy Jurges was facing the Cardinals’ Dizzy Dean.

Reagan said nothing about the telegraph problem. Instead, he improvised a prolonged at-bat involving repeated foul balls.

His broadcast included a near-miss walk off home run. It included a scuffle in the stands between two boys contending for a foul ball.

Finally, the telegraph came back online. Reagan could now say that Jurges had popped out. Truth is it had happened on the first pitch. That was left out of the broadcast.

Tax law must often follow the substance of what happened rather than the form. The Tax Court’s baseball story was told as a prelude to its need to decide what had really happened in the Cubs sale.

In 1983, the court had to deal with another entertainer. Country music star Conway Twitty has started a fast food restaurant called “Twitty Burger.”

Conway solicited money from friends in the country music industry. Along the way, he violated a few security laws. This was from ignorance, not malice.

Twitty Burger was a failure. Investors lost money. Conway’s attorneys set the venture up as a corporation so that Conway was not personally liable.

Conway’s personal values told him it just wasn’t right to lead his friends into a bad investment. Conway dug into his own pocket and reimbursed investor losses. He claimed a tax deduction for the payments.

Section 162 of the law allows a deduction for ordinary and necessary business expenses. That’s what Conway relied upon.

IRS said no. Without any legal obligation to make the payment is just isn’t “necessary.” Prior court decisions supported the IRS on this point.

Conway said this was different. As a country music performer, he had to defend his reputation. His fans would never forgive him for losing his friend’s money.

Conway won. The Tax Court penned a never-recorded song to explain. Take it away, judge:

Twitty Burger went belly up/But Conway remained true/He repaid his investors one and all/It was the moral thing to do.

His fans would not have liked it/It could have hurt his fame/Had any investors sued him/Like Merle Haggard or Sonny James.

When it was time to file taxes/Conway thought what he would do/Was deduct those payments as a business expense/Under section one-sixty-two.

In order to allow these deductions/Goes the argument of the Commissioner/The payments must be ordinary and necessary/To a business of the petitioner.

Had Conway not repaid the investors/His career would have been under cloud/Under the unique facts of this case/Held: The deductions are allowed.

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.


