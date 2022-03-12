Should I tell my co-worker that her job may be in danger?

Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker has been working from home a lot. The company has given us that option as a result of the pandemic. They told us they don’t want to lose anyone. My boss is not happy about this, as she prefers those in her department be in the office. The other day, she made a comment that she is thinking about making staff cuts and that it seems like my co-worker would probably welcome the layoff. I was shocked she said this in front of me. I know for a fact my co-worker needs this job and would be crushed. Should I call and tell her? — Kylie

J.T.: No. You would be betraying your boss’s trust. And your co-worker will likely say something to the boss and that will put you in the middle. If your co-worker can’t pick up on the fact that your boss isn’t happy, you can’t control that. If anything, you could go to your boss and say you were concerned about her comment because you know your co-worker cares deeply for her job. That way you could suggest that maybe the two of them should have a conversation about it. Those two need to work things out.

DALE: It seems as though you care about your co-worker, and thus, I think you do have an obligation to get involved, a friend’s duty. Even so, J.T. makes a good point about violating your boss’s trust. However, that may just be what your boss had in mind — I’m thinking that she was hoping that you’d say something to your co-worker. Is that weaselly management? Probably. But your manager is stuck between the corporate policy and her own methods. So here’s what I’d suggest: Go to your boss and, as J.T. suggested, say that you know your co-worker needs the job; then, ask your boss if she would like you to talk to your co-worker. Then you’ll know. I’m guessing that you’ll be doing both of them a favor.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been out of the workforce for 10 years raising children. Now I want to go back to work, and it seems like with such high demand for employees that I should be able to break in. But I’ve sent out lots of applications, and nobody’s responding to me. Is it really that bad that I haven’t worked in so long? — Caroline

DALE: First, we hear some version of your sentiment all the time, that “I’ve sent out lots of applications, and nobody’s responding.” The thing is, we routinely hear it from folks who have not been out of the workforce. When you’re sending in your application, you’re throwing it onto a giant digital pile of applications, and a recruiter (or probably a piece of software) is selecting perfect candidates, ones with exact qualifications. So the challenge is getting out of that pile.

J.T.: And even if you do, it can be hard for employers to imagine that you’d be able to jump right back into things after a decade out of the workplace. That’s why I would encourage you to reach out to your local temporary agencies. They have the ability to send you out on assignments without having to interview with a company. It’s a great way for someone like you to get back into the workforce and prove yourself. Once you have a few assignments under your belt, you have something new to put on your resume and will probably see a better response rate. Also, some of these companies that you work for on a temporary basis may see your work ethic and want to hire you full-time. The other option is to see if you can network your way into a job. Let friends and family know that you’re looking. You may have to take something a bit below where you were previously, but it won’t take you long to get back to where you were. The key is to just get working again so that people can see the gap has closed.

