The Executive’s Desk: First-year CEO says flexibility is key

It’s fitting that April 3 was my first day as CEO of New Mexico Mutual.

The news reports then said that COVID-19 would start waning with increased vaccinations and continuing to wear masks. But shortly after April Fools’ Day, the next COVID waves were upon us. First delta, then omicron. “Pivot” became the word of 2021, and New Mexico Mutual did that again and again and again.

My first year was one full of lessons, teamwork, communication and breakthroughs. Here are some of the lessons I learned:

Hybrid work is here to stay. We’ve all heard it. After various trials, we’ve landed on a program that is working. Prior to COVID, we offered an optional 9-80 schedule, where employees could work 80 hours during a two-week period over nine days and have every other Friday off. Then, when COVID hit, we went fully remote to keep our employees safe, and followed the state guidelines and restrictions. We found that our employees appreciated the flexibility of remote work, so we implemented a hybrid work policy. It has been a huge success. People love it. My takeaway? Be flexible. Provide options for team members.

While hybrid work is great, the one downside is not being able to have the spontaneous conversations that happen in the break room, walking down the hall, or leaving for lunch. It doesn’t happen as much when half of the workforce is working from home. What we’ve done to counter that is create new celebrations. We’ve started celebrating 1-, 3-, 7-, 13-, 20- and 25-year work anniversaries. Employees are recognized with communications placed around the office and near workstations with the month’s anniversaries. Small celebrations happen within each department and employees have really gone out of their way to congratulate one another. The employee celebrating an anniversary gets a card with the year celebrated and a sweet treat from our HR department. We learned to be creative with celebrations. Reach out to your employees and come up with unique ways to keep everyone engaged.

Another program we’ve instituted to keep people engaged with one another is 8 hours per year of paid time off to participate in community service. New Mexico Mutual is very philanthropic, and we want to support our employees in making a difference, as well. We’ve encouraged team members to find projects they can do together. It’s worked well and has fostered deeper relationships among the teams.

Along the lines of encouraging engagement, I’ve also started a quarterly “Coffee with Kellie” meeting. It’s a time where employees can submit questions, make suggestions and spend some quality time together. It’s been really enlightening and engaging, and is one of my favorite meetings of the quarter.

The last thing we’ve done, which is probably the most important, is focused on physical and mental well-being.

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially employees with children at home. And, while working from home is easier in some ways, it’s more stressful, and many people have let their wellness practices slide. We have an on-site gym that all employees can use and, to make it safer, we’ve spread out the machines to allow for social distancing. We’ve also added wellness and mental health workshops that are free for employees to participate in when it works best for them. We’ve focused a lot of attention on this and encouraged everyone to take advantage of the resources we offer. We have programs on site and online so that we literally have something for everyone. The takeaway here is to focus on wellness and well-being. We have many resources in New Mexico to tap into.

It has been a wonderful and rewarding first year as CEO. The lessons I’ve learned have been invaluable and will be with me as we continue into post-pandemic life.

The executive’s desk is a guest column providing advice, commentary or information about resources available to the business community in New Mexico. To submit a column for consideration, email gporter@abqjournal.com.<br>