Judicial conflicts of interest are nothing new

First in a series

In 1791, the lawyer Gabriel Duvall filed a lawsuit in Maryland court on behalf of Edward Queen.

The suit contended that Queen’s grandmother, Mary, had been born a free person.

To the modern legal mind, that doesn’t sound like the basis for a lawsuit. But it was high-stakes litigation because Edward and others of Mary Queen’s grandchildren were held in slavery.

They contended that their grandmother had agreed to work for a term of years for a Maryland planter. But, when the planter died, his heirs wrongfully treated Mary and her children as hereditary slaves.

Duvall was a first-rate attorney with experience in bringing “freedom suits.” That was a recognized legal specialty back then.

In seeking to uncover evidence about the circumstances under which Mary Queen first came to Maryland, 70 years before, Duvall was confronted with the predictable problem that everyone with first-hand knowledge of events had died. Apparently, no written records could be located, either.

So, he assembled the best evidence he could find, gathering written statements from witnesses who recalled what they had heard the old folks saying about how everyone knew Mary Queen had come to Maryland as a free person.

The colloquial definition of hearsay — repeating what someone else told you — is incomplete, legally speaking, but it conveys the main point. All the evidence gathered by Duvall was hearsay. But no other evidence was available.

As a matter of common sense, it’s always better to base important decisions on first-hand information rather than hearsay. The awkward way the legal system expresses that common-sense preference is to 1) establish a blanket rule against the admission of hearsay and then 2) recognize dozens of exceptions to the rule.

By and large, the exceptions are common sense, too. For example, in the modern state and federal Rules of Evidence, an exception exists for “reputation concerning personal or family history” — exactly the kind of evidence offered by Duvall on behalf of Edward Queen.

Duvall won the case. Queen was declared a free man.

I’m drawing these details from an illuminating article by the lawyer and historian Andrew T. Fede. He recounts that various other Queen family members subsequently brought their own successful freedom suits, relying on the same hearsay evidence.

One such lawsuit was filed in the District of Columbia by Francis Scott Key, the lawyer best remembered today for writing the words to our national anthem. He represented another grandchild, Mina Queen. (In the official case report, her first name is misspelled.)

But, shockingly, Key lost in the U.S. Supreme Court. The fact that many of his client’s relatives had previously been adjudicated free cut no ice with Chief Justice John Marshall.

Marshall, writing for the court’s majority, held that hearsay evidence should never be admitted in freedom suits because, otherwise, “no man could feel safe in any property.”

The only dissent came from Justice Gabriel Duvall, who would have admitted the hearsay as the best evidence obtainable on a matter of utmost significance.

Good for Justice Duvall. But why was he hearing a case that derived from a suit he himself had brought as an attorney in private practice? Under modern standards, he had an obvious conflict of interest and should have recused himself.

But Chief Justice Marshall labored under a much more severe conflict of interest. His conflict was financial for he was a slave-owner, and not in a casual way. Summarizing extensive research in Atlantic Magazine, historian Paul Finkelman counted “more than 300” people held in bondage by the chief justice.

Marshall “did not inherit enslaved people; he aggressively bought them whenever he could.”

Finkelman adds: “As the chief justice of the United States, Marshall wrote the Supreme Court’s opinion in seven cases involving claims of Black freedom.” Each and every time, “the Black people lost.”

Marshall had a direct pocketbook interest in making it as difficult as possible for the people he victimized to prove their legal right to freedom. By ruling against Mina Queen, he ruled in favor of himself.

He acted unethically. But, at least he didn’t violate any federal ethics laws, as far as I can tell. The current statute requiring federal judges to recuse themselves when they have a financial stake in a case dates only from 1948.

Last September, the Wall Street Journal reported that scores of federal judges have broken that particular law in recent years. Some are repeat offenders. Scofflaws, one might even call them.

In his 2021 year-end report on the federal judiciary, Chief Justice John Roberts treated the revelation of judicial lawbreaking as a PR problem to be swept under the rug with a few vague promises.

The next column will take a peek under that rug.

Joel Jacobsen is an author who, in 2015, retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com.