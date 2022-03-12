 Albuquerque restaurant inspections for March 14, 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque restaurant inspections for March 14, 2022

By ABQJournal News Staff

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Dion’s, 4717 Central NE (Feb. 23)

Walmart, 400 Eubank NE (Feb. 21)

Highland Senior Citizens Center, 131 Monroe NE (Feb. 23)

GNC Store, 6600 Menaul NE (Feb. 25)

Lowe’s Neighborhood Market, 701 11th NW (Feb. 22)

Cervantes Restaurant & Lounge, 5801 Gibson SE (Feb. 25)

Sonic Drive-In, 531 Bridge SW (Feb. 24)

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque, 7000 Jefferson NE (Feb. 23)

Target, 11120 Lomas NE (Feb. 25)

Nelson Meats, 929 Old Coors SW (Feb. 25)

Barnes & Noble, 6600 Menaul NE (Feb. 22)

The Home Depot, 200 Eubank SE (Feb. 21)

DK, 1111 Lomas NW (Feb. 22)

Costco, 1420 Renaissance NE (Feb. 23)

Chopstix, 6001 Lomas NE (Feb. 22)

Dollar General, 800 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 22)

Starbucks, 111 Eubank SE (Feb. 21)

Brookdale Place, 300 Valencia SE (Feb. 22)

Cervantes Food Products, 1125 Arizona SE (Feb. 25)

Gloria’s New Mexico Burritos & More, 927 Old Coors SW (Feb. 25)

Brookdale Places of Albuquerque, 4910 Tramway NE (Feb. 24)

Food and Gas Zone, 400 Lomas NE (Feb. 25)

Edith Chevron, 501 Candelaria NE (Feb. 25)

Food and Gas Zone, 2524 Fourth NW (Feb. 25)

Subway, 800 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 22)

AFC Sushi at Lowe’s Corner Market, 701 11th NW (Feb. 22)

See’s Candies, 6600 Menaul NE (Feb. 25)

The Candy Lady, 424 San Felipe NW (Feb. 22)

McDonald’s, 1120 Indian School NW (Feb. 22)

Domino’s Pizza, 800 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 22)

Twisters, 740 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 23)

Rustic Bubble Tea Cafe, 840 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 22)

Starbucks, 2400 12th NW (Feb. 22)

All Nations Wellness Center, 6416 Zuni SE (Feb. 22)

Weck’s, 730 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 23)

Ross Dress for Less, 350 Eubank NE (Feb. 21)

Tuesday Morning, 700 Juan Tabo NE (Feb. 23)

Sauce Pizza & Wine, 2100 Louisiana NE (Feb. 24)

Church’s Chicken, 5407 Central NW (Feb. 23)

Burger King, 5215 Menaul NE (Feb. 22)

El Botanero de Guaymas, 475 Coors NW (Feb. 23)

Avengers Learning Center, 9901 Central NE (Feb. 22)

Albuquerque Distilling, 5001 Central NE (Feb. 24)

Taco Tote, 4701 Central NE (Feb. 24)

Dollar Tree, 370 Eubank NE (Feb. 21)

El Sinaloense Mariscos and Grill, 5025 Central NE (Feb. 24)

Naples Drizzle, 5701 Gibson SE (Feb. 24)

La Cocinita Mexican Food, 5901 Gibson SE (Feb. 24)

Tikka Hut Pizzeria & Kebob House, 2904 Indian School NE (Feb. 23)

Taste of Love, 505 Central NW (Feb. 24)

IHOP, 5221 Ouray NW (Feb. 24)

YELLOW

None listed

RED

None listed


