 Police: Ammon Bundy arrested in trespassing case - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Ammon Bundy arrested in trespassing case

By Associated Press

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy, who’s running for governor in Idaho, has been arrested after refusing to leave a hospital in connection with a child-welfare case, police said Saturday.

Bundy was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, west of Boise, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Bundy is well-known for participating in armed standoffs with law enforcement, notably at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, which left one man dead, and on federal land near his family’s ranch in Nevada in 2014.

He’s also scheduled to stand trial this week on three charges from a previous trespassing case at the Idaho Capitol.

The arrest Saturday concerned a 10-month-old determined to be “suffering from severe malnourishment” and at risk of injury or death, the Meridian Police Department said in a news release. The baby’s parents had refused to let officers check on its welfare after the family canceled an appointment.

Bundy urged his followers to go to the hospital to support the family.

Bundy wrote on Twitter on Saturday that “last night my very good friend Diego’s grandson was medically kidnapped because a medical practitioner called (child protective services) for a missed doctor appointment. If this happened to them, it could happen to you.”

One other person was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at the hospital, and two people were arrested earlier Friday in a related incident on suspicion of resisting or obstructing police.

Bundy, of Emmett, was charged in the Oregon and Nevada standoffs. He was acquitted in Oregon and the Nevada charges were dismissed after a mistrial.

He is set to go on trial Monday for two charges of misdemeanor trespassing and one charge of resisting or obstructing officers after he was arrested twice in one day at the Idaho Capitol in April 2021.

At the time he was subject to a one-year ban from the Statehouse due to previous trespassing, when he refused to leave an auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in August 2020 during a protest of the Legislature’s special session and was rolled out of the building by police in a chair.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Only for heroes'
ABQnews Seeker
Czech Republic presents medal to Santa ... Czech Republic presents medal to Santa Fe resident for his role in liberating Czechoslovakia during World War II
2
New Mexico changing the way it tracks COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
More attention to hospitalizations, less emphasis ... More attention to hospitalizations, less emphasis on new daily case counts
3
Mayor's top appointee to step down
ABQnews Seeker
Resignation follows City Council dispute Resignation follows City Council dispute
4
NM inmates now receive only photocopied mail
ABQnews Seeker
Originals are destroyed as officials say ... Originals are destroyed as officials say drugs are often sprayed on the paper
5
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack, hit industry hub
AP Feeds
Russia's airplanes and artillery widened their ... Russia's airplanes and artillery widened their assault on Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial hub in the east, ...
6
Ex-teacher in SF guilty of 5 sex charges
ABQnews Seeker
Gary Gregor already serving 114 years ... Gary Gregor already serving 114 years for other abuses
7
Hero in failed attempted abduction killed in crash
ABQnews Seeker
18-year-old Cruces man was 16 when ... 18-year-old Cruces man was 16 when he held suspect for sheriff's deputies
8
Girl Scouts extend cookie program, citing supply chain issues
ABQnews Seeker
No need to fear if you ... No need to fear if you have yet to snag a box of Thin Mint ...
9
Deliberations target ozone pollution by oil, gas industry
ABQnews Seeker
Board is seeking flexible regulations for ... Board is seeking flexible regulations for a 'broad spectrum' of companies
10
Hydrogen-based aviation takes off
ABQnews Seeker
Company will build factory at the ... Company will build factory at the Sunport, employ 500