 Class 1A girls: Fort Sumner/House persists through adversity, wins state - Albuquerque Journal

Class 1A girls: Fort Sumner/House persists through adversity, wins state

By Tristen Critchfield / For the Journal

While Saturday’s final margin might indicate otherwise, the path to a state championship was anything but easy for Fort Sumner/House. 

The second-seeded Vixens (21-4) blew open the game late in the second quarter, and then cruised to 56-30 victory over Melrose (22-8) in the girls Class 1A final at the Pit. After a season that included myriad injury issues, Fort Sumner/House coach Ben Segura was simply happy to be present at the title game after his team’s bus broke down and a player’s luggage was stolen following Friday’s semifinal victory against Logan. 

“This team has been through a lot,” Segura said. “These seniors have had two heartbreaking losses to that team, to Melrose. The fact that we were able to come out and play our best game today, you can’t beat that feeling.”

Fort Sumner/House improved to 3-1 on the season against Melrose, which has won three of the last four blue trophies — including a 2018 title game triumph over the Vixens. A few of the players on Fort Sumner/House still remember that game. 

“We were here four years ago, just little eighth-graders who didn’t touch the floor,” said Vixens senior Megan Oberg, who finished with eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals. “Those seniors right there set the tone .. This is just unreal.” 

Melrose got to within eight late in the second period before the Vixens closed the half on a 10-0 run to head into the locker room up 36-18. That outburst was sparked by 3-point buckets from Avery Cavett (14 points) and Jordan Wilton (nine points), and the Buffaloes never recovered. For the game, Melrose shot just 17.1 percent and was outrebounded 42-29. 

“That really buried us, made it hard on us,” said Melrose coach Caleb King. “It’s really hard against a good defensive team like that to get back into it. You’re scrambling and trying to make things happen. We got tired legs in the third and couldn’t run or do anything after that.”

NO. 2 FORT SUMNER/HOUSE 56, NO. 4 MELROSE 30

MELROSE (22-8): Kye Saulsberry 1-2 2-2 4, Johanna Roybal 0-9 0-0 0, Graci Odom 3-9 3-4 10, Isabelle Sena 2-14 7-11 12, Sorrell Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Rylee Roberts 0-1 2-2 2, Paityn Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Lacy Lesly 0-0 0-0 0, Kinlee Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Tenley Trollinger 0-0 0-2 0, Eden Lunsford 0-0 0-0 0, Tylee Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Addeline Carlyle 0-1 0-0 0, Renise Holloway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-41 14-21 30.

FORT SUMNER/HOUSE (21-4): Abby Moyer 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan Wilton 3-6 1-4 9, Allyssa Casaus 1-4 6-8 8, Avery Cavett 4-8 3-5 14, Megan Oberg 3-13 2-4 8, Olivia Lucero 3-5 1-3 7, Emmarie Casaus 0-1 4-4 4, Jordan Hisel 1-1 0-0 3, Brooke Layton 0-0 0-0 0, Allie Sleep 0-0 1-2 1, Abigail Sleep 0-0 0-0 0, Kristen Moyer 0-1 0-0 0, Jazelle Segura 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 18-30 56.

Melrose 7  11  6  6—30

Fort Sumner/House 16  20  7  13—56

Halftime—Fort Sumner/House 36-18. 3-Point Goals—Melrose 2-19 (Roybal 0-6, Odom 1-5, Sena 1-7, Bradley 0-1); Fort Sumner/House 6-12 (Wilton 2-4, Casaus 0-1, Cavett 3-5, Oberg 0-1, Hisel 1-1). Rebounds—Melrose 29 (Roybal 9); Fort Sumner/House 42 (Wilton, Oberg 8). Assists—Melrose 3 (Sena 2); Fort Sumner/House 8 (Cavett 3). Total Fouls—Melrose 21; Fort Sumner/House 19. Fouled Out — Melrose (Roybal, Allen).

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Class 1A girls: Fort Sumner/House persists through adversity, wins ...
Featured Sports
While Saturday's final margin might indicate ... While Saturday's final margin might indicate otherwise, the path to a state championship was anything but easy for Fort Sumner/House.  The second-seeded Vixens (21-4) ...
2
Class 4A girls: Kirtland Central routs Bernalillo, returns to ...
Featured Sports
Kirtland Central played its usual stingy ... Kirtland Central played its usual stingy defense, but it was a quick burst of offense in the third quarter that led to the program’s ...
3
Class 5A girls: Volcano Vista finishes a perfect season
Featured Sports
Unbeaten, yes. But unbeatable is the ... Unbeaten, yes. But unbeatable is the more accurate description.Sandia took its shot. L ...
4
Class 3A girls: Cardinals answer SFIS challenge with decisive ...
Featured Sports
Two huge, second-half momentum shifts told ... Two huge, second-half momentum shifts told the tale of the Class 3A girls state basketball champions ...
5
Small schools roundup: Menaul boys use size to KO ...
Boys' Basketball
When it comes to basketball, the ... When it comes to basketball, the Menaul boys proved that size does indeed matter. Fielding a team that would fit many college uniforms, the ...
6
New Mexico State holds off Grand Canyon, advances to ...
College
Grand Canyon did its best to ... Grand Canyon did its best to crash the party 1,091 days in the making. But for now the New Mexico State Aggies — backed ...
7
And now what you've been waiting for -- Volcano ...
Boys' Basketball
They've been separated by 235 miles, ... They've been separated by 235 miles, and yet so clearly linked, for the last three months. Saturday, they'll finally co-exist under the same roof. ...
8
Indigenous players and fans return cautiously to the Pit, ...
Boys' Basketball
Last year, high school junior Madisen ... Last year, high school junior Madisen Valdez was dribbling alone at her home in Dulce, New Mexico. COVID-19 forced the Santa Fe Indian School ...
9
Class 4A boys basketball: Murillo-sparked Highland, Del Norte win ...
Boys' Basketball
Del Norte will hope the third ... Del Norte will hope the third time's the charm when it meets top-seeded Highland in Saturday's noon boys Class 4A championship game at the ...