Class 1A girls: Fort Sumner/House persists through adversity, wins state

While Saturday’s final margin might indicate otherwise, the path to a state championship was anything but easy for Fort Sumner/House.

The second-seeded Vixens (21-4) blew open the game late in the second quarter, and then cruised to 56-30 victory over Melrose (22-8) in the girls Class 1A final at the Pit. After a season that included myriad injury issues, Fort Sumner/House coach Ben Segura was simply happy to be present at the title game after his team’s bus broke down and a player’s luggage was stolen following Friday’s semifinal victory against Logan.

“This team has been through a lot,” Segura said. “These seniors have had two heartbreaking losses to that team, to Melrose. The fact that we were able to come out and play our best game today, you can’t beat that feeling.”

Fort Sumner/House improved to 3-1 on the season against Melrose, which has won three of the last four blue trophies — including a 2018 title game triumph over the Vixens. A few of the players on Fort Sumner/House still remember that game.

“We were here four years ago, just little eighth-graders who didn’t touch the floor,” said Vixens senior Megan Oberg, who finished with eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals. “Those seniors right there set the tone .. This is just unreal.”

Melrose got to within eight late in the second period before the Vixens closed the half on a 10-0 run to head into the locker room up 36-18. That outburst was sparked by 3-point buckets from Avery Cavett (14 points) and Jordan Wilton (nine points), and the Buffaloes never recovered. For the game, Melrose shot just 17.1 percent and was outrebounded 42-29.

“That really buried us, made it hard on us,” said Melrose coach Caleb King. “It’s really hard against a good defensive team like that to get back into it. You’re scrambling and trying to make things happen. We got tired legs in the third and couldn’t run or do anything after that.”

NO. 2 FORT SUMNER/HOUSE 56, NO. 4 MELROSE 30

MELROSE (22-8): Kye Saulsberry 1-2 2-2 4, Johanna Roybal 0-9 0-0 0, Graci Odom 3-9 3-4 10, Isabelle Sena 2-14 7-11 12, Sorrell Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Rylee Roberts 0-1 2-2 2, Paityn Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Lacy Lesly 0-0 0-0 0, Kinlee Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Tenley Trollinger 0-0 0-2 0, Eden Lunsford 0-0 0-0 0, Tylee Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Addeline Carlyle 0-1 0-0 0, Renise Holloway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-41 14-21 30.

FORT SUMNER/HOUSE (21-4): Abby Moyer 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan Wilton 3-6 1-4 9, Allyssa Casaus 1-4 6-8 8, Avery Cavett 4-8 3-5 14, Megan Oberg 3-13 2-4 8, Olivia Lucero 3-5 1-3 7, Emmarie Casaus 0-1 4-4 4, Jordan Hisel 1-1 0-0 3, Brooke Layton 0-0 0-0 0, Allie Sleep 0-0 1-2 1, Abigail Sleep 0-0 0-0 0, Kristen Moyer 0-1 0-0 0, Jazelle Segura 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 18-30 56.

Melrose 7 11 6 6—30

Fort Sumner/House 16 20 7 13—56