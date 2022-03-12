 Class 2A boys: Menaul makes history, wins first state title - Albuquerque Journal

Class 2A boys: Menaul makes history, wins first state title

By Tristen Critchfield / For the Journal

One might say the seed for Menaul’s first-ever boy’s high school state championship was planted as early as the summer.

That was when Prashant Chouhan had a conversation with one of the school’s more beloved long-tenured maintenance employees, who had but one simple request.

“He looked at me and was like, ‘Just win a state championship before I die,'” Chouhan recalled.

No. 5 Menaul (23-4) made good on that wish with a 70-63 victory over No. 2 Pecos (24-7) in the boys Class 2A final at the Pit on Saturday. Chouhan did his part as one of four Menaul players in double figures with 16 points.

“The school and the community have invested a lot into the program making sure we have what we need,” said Menaul coach Daniel Gayle. “This is a thing that really means a lot to everyone. I’m just happy that we could bring it home.”

To do so, Menaul had to defeat a pedigreed Pecos program that had won four consecutive state championships from 2017 to 2020. Menaul, which boasts players from seven countries on its roster, relied on its height and athleticism to navigate the pressure of scrappy Pecos.

Senior Max Mkpa led the way for Menaul, often serving as something of a point forward while contributing team highs in points (19), rebounds (23) and assists (five). If it wasn’t Mkpa or Chouhan, it was senior center Brandon Oloumou bringing the Menaul faithful to their feet with several rim-rattling dunks en route to 15 points. Oloumou also had 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

All three of the aforementioned Menaul players towered above anyone on the Pecos roster, but the No. 2 seed kept things interesting behind a frantic pace, eight 3-pointers and five double-figure scorers. Pecos rallied from down 20-10 to cut the deficit to four by halftime, forcing Menaul to have a few adventures just getting past half-court.

“(Navigating the pressure) was hard, but we had so many drills to just keep our composure from Coach D so that it wasn’t too overwhelming,” said Mkpa. “We just got through it.”

Pecos led just once — 28-26 in the second quarter. Menaul expanded its advantage to 12 in the second half before Pecos got to within 61-57 with 2:18 to play. A critical 3 from Alex Rael — one of four for him — on the ensuing possession gave his team some breathing room, and Menaul relied on rangy defense and free-throw shooting to close out the win.

“On our warmup shirt it says ‘My Brother’s Keeper.’ That’s what it was from the start to the finish,” Gayle said. “The backgrounds didn’t matter. It’s just about us gelling and bonding as one.”

NO. 5 MENAUL 70, NO. 2 PECOS 63

MENAUL (23-4): Alexander Rael 4-9 0-1 12, Prashant Chouhan 7-14 1-4 16, Brandon Oloumou 6-12 3-5 15, Max Mkpa 3-4 13-18 19, Ben Roesler 0-2 0-0 0, Gaucin Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett Lerch 2-5 1-2 5, Abhishek Yadav 1-2 0-0 3, Sting Wu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 18-30 70.

PECOS (24-7): Malik Barrens 4-12 1-2 11, Aidan Holton 5-14 0-0 12, Jodaiah Padilla 5-16 0-0 11, Joshua Gonzales 4-9 0-0 10, Isaiah Sandoval 7-13 2-4 17, Xavier Valencia 1-6 0-2 2, Jonathan Lopez-Vialpando 0-1 0-0 0, Justin Muller 0-0 0-0. Totals 26-71 3-8 63.

Menaul 20 12 17 21—70

Pecos 10 18 10 25—63

3-Point Goals—Menaul 6-16 (Rael 4-9, Chouhan 1-2, Lerch 0-2, Yadav 1-2, Wu 0-1); Pecos 8-23 (Barrens 2-2, Holton 2-7, Padilla 1-7, Gonzales 2-3, Sandoval 1-4). Rebounds—Menaul 49 (Mkpa 23); Pecos 31 (Holton, Sandoval 8). Assists—Menaul 12 (Mkpa 5); Pecos 12 (Sandoval 5). Total Fouls—Menaul 12, Pecos 22. Fouled Out — Pecos (Holton, Gonzales).


