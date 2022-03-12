 Consuelo Cordova honored as New Mexico's Mother of the Year - Albuquerque Journal

Consuelo Cordova honored as New Mexico’s Mother of the Year

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Consuelo Cordova, American Mothers’ 2022 Mother of the Year for New Mexico. (Courtesy of American Mothers)

bright spotConsuelo Cordova said she didn’t have much of a philosophy or planned approach to parenthood before becoming a mother.

That didn’t seem to matter much when it actually came time to do it. All nine of her children went on to successful careers and American Mothers recently named the 91-year-old Mother of the Year for New Mexico. American Mothers is a national non-profit organization that started in 1931, the same year Cordova was born. It began recognizing inspirational mothers in 1935.

“I’m kind of surprised,” she said in a phone interview. “I guess they think I’m pretty good.”

Cordova was born Consuelo Mírabal in Gallup on Feb. 13, 1931. She grew up in a big family, where she was the 10th of 11 children, but her mother died when she was only 7 years old. Cordova was one of three children still at home and the siblings were left to support one another while her father worked. This set the stage for a life of independence, according to her daughter Kathleen Cordova.

“Her mom died and she had brothers killed in the war,” she said. “She had a very disruptive life … She really almost raised herself with a lot of stuff.”

Cordova graduated from Gallup’s Cathedral High School, which is no longer there, and earned a scholarship to the College of St. Joseph on the Rio Grande. It also no longer exists; the campus is now home to St. Pius X High School. She met fellow student Melvin Cordova there and he became her husband a few years later. After they married, Melvin Cordova started his life as an educator in mainly rural parts of New Mexico including Cuba, Pecos and El Rito. The two began to grow their family and Cordova put her education on hold.

But it wasn’t forever.

At 41, she decided it was time to return to school. The family was living in Cuba at the time and she enrolled at the University of New Mexico.

Consuelo Cordova, center standing in black dress, is surrounded by her family. Seated to her right is her husband Melvin Cordova. (Courtesy of the Cordova family)

“She decided to go back to school and drove 86 miles to Albuquerque,” Kathleen Cordova said. “There were five of us in college at the time, including my mom.”

She earned a degree in elementary education and began teaching remedial reading. She didn’t stop there. More than a decade later, she returned to get her master’s degree in counseling.

She and her husband made their final move to Los Lunas, where they both retired. Shortly after, the two began traveling in earnest. The first year, they completed their goal of visiting all 50 states, which was Consuelo’s idea. She said the two pulled out a map to figure out where they hadn’t been and then started planning.

They also traveled internationally to many places including Spain, China, Mexico and Russia.

“It was a really nice time,” she said.

Consuelo Cordova, right, with her husband Melvin, who died in 2020. The couple was married for 69 years and had nine children. (Courtesy of the Cordova family)

Melvin Cordova passed away in 2020, 69 years after the couple took their vows. Their children are now spread across the country, all having built successful careers, including a dentist, pharmacist, chemical engineer and accountant.

“My parents were very good role models,” Kathleen Cordova said. “They both worked together so well as a team. My mom never said you can’t do something. She’s the type of person who was successful in whatever she did.”

When asked if she had a philosophy on parenting, Consuelo Cordova said she never put much thought into it.

“We just did what we had to do,” she said. “They (her children) are all very independent. We let them fly naturally and led by example, I guess. They also had a very patient father.”

Consuelo Cordova may not have taken a calculated approach to parenting, but she did have some advice.

“The children need to be confident in their own selves and their family,” she said. “I would tell mine ‘Don’t say “I can’t.” ‘ Just try it and see.”


