New Mexico Renaissance Celtic Festival comes to Edgewood

When it comes to festivals, Eric Vigil likes them bigger and better.

That was his plan when he set about creating the New Mexico Renaissance Celtic Festival, which will make its debut March 25-27 at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood.

“I’ve been doing festivals since 2007 in SoCal when I was living out there for a short period,” Vigil said. “I got exposed to a lot of bigger things that happened at festivals.”

The festival was originally scheduled for 2020, but the virus had other plans, wiping it out for that year and the next.

“March 2020 comes around and it had taken 16 months to get to that point, having small events through 2019 to lead up to it,” he said. “And COVID hit and everything shut down and had to cancel. At the time, we were having it at the state fairgrounds and they shut that down immediately.”

In hindsight, however, it might have been something of a blessing, as it allowed Vigil to find a new and more exciting venue.

“Looking about in 2021, I found this little gem in Edgewood,” he said. “It’s not far, a nice little ride through the canyon here. And for most people who have lived outside of Albuquerque, traveling 17 minutes to get to a place to eat is really not that big of a deal.”

The festival will feature plenty of medieval entertainment, headlined by the Albuquerque Jackals, a steel weapons and armor fighting group.

“They’ll have real weapons, real armor, real fighting, real mayhem,” Vigil said.

Local leader Aaron Netzer said the group uses all authentic weapons and armor – think Knights of the Round Table.

They will have two exhibitions on the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Most of their techniques are self-taught, he said.

“We get in the armor and just start teaching each other,” Netzer said. “It’s a learn-through-doing type of thing for us.”

The exhibitions will include one-on-one fighting with a two-handed, 3-foot-long sword; with a shorter sword and shield; a sword and buckler and a pole-arm event using weapons 6-to-8-feet in length.

In addition, there will be melee rounds pitting three combatants per side.

All while wearing 75-to-110 pound armor.

Other entertainment includes strongman competitions in which burly fellas will lift heavy objects like boulders and logs.

Various kingdoms are dedicated to the medieval world; fantasy; a queens court and Celtic will highlight the various aspects of Renaissance land. Look for Sherwood Forest, the Fairy Glen, and mermaids and pirates lurking about Pirate Cove. At the Queens Court, the Kids Knighting Ceremony will occur daily as the Queen anoints her royal guard each day. Hear the Pipe and Drums play while visiting Celtic Kingdom.

It wouldn’t be much of a festival without music and vendors aplenty.

Fourteen different acts both local and national will be playing throughout the weekend, headlined by the Harp Twins – identical twins from Chicago who tour festivals across the country playing their electric and concert grand harps with an eclectic mix of classic rock, metal, Celtic and soundtrack hits – as well as Nordic-inspired original songs.

The six-member Celtica Nova is the other headliner, playing what Vigil describes as Celtic rock, punk and steamfunk.

Those under 17 are free with paid adult and Friday is children’s day in which youngsters are given behind-the-scenes peeks into what makes festivals work, Vigil said.

“It’s going to be a historic and fantasy type of gathering,” he said.