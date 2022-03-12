Veteran film actress takes the helm in ALT’s Agatha Christie production

Frances Lee McCain’s professional journey includes years of work in TV and film.

The Albuquerque resident is now making a jump to directing.

She will be at the helm of the Albuquerque Little Theatre’s next production, an adaptation of “A Murder is Announced,” by Agatha Christie, which begins its run Friday, March 18 through April 3.

As an actress, McCain has worked in theaters all over the country, including on Broadway, but is most well-known as an accomplished film actress.

Her résumé includes hit films such as “Footloose,” “Back to the Future,” “Gremlins” and “Stand By Me.”

McCain was born in York, Pennsylvania, and grew up in many locations such as Illinois, New York, Colorado and California. She graduated from Ripon College in Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and then went on to study acting at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

“Dr. Phil Clarkson was my drama professor at Ripon College and the first person to ever suggest I think of becoming an actor,” McCain stated. “That was the seed that blossomed into my becoming a student at ‘Central’ as we all called it.”

Clarkson is one of a handful of folks McCain has called an influence on her career.

“George Hall, who was head of Central at the time and is still active in his mid-’90s, and Litz Pisk, our movement teacher who was the first person to refer to me as an artist and advised me to know the difference and strike a balance between being demanding and in demand,” McCain said.

In 2000, McCain went back to college and finished a master’s degree in psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies.

“I think it is a very natural segue as a lot of actors go into psychology,” McCain explained.

Then in 2010, McCain relocated to Albuquerque, which she has called home ever since.

“I had originally moved here to retire from my film, television and theatre career because there were other things I wanted to pursue,” McCain commented. “I started a friendship with Henry Avery, Albuquerque Little Theatre’s artistic director, and he had constantly asked me to get involved either as an actress or a director.”

After initially declining the opportunity, McCain accepted the offer to work at Albuquerque Little Theatre.

“Finally, I decided to fall for it, so I took Henry up on the offer,” McCain stated.

With all of McCain’s success as an actor, she was destined to blossom as a director.

“Both acting and the work I did studying psychology have helped me a lot with directing,” McCain explained. “You get a very strong sense of what it means to go through a role and create a character so my heart is with the actors because I know how difficult the process can be.”

“A Murder is Announced” begins with a newspaper headline describing a future murder at Little Paddocks, Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. The citizens believe the headline is a hoax until gunshots occur. The casualty was not one of the house’s tenants, but an unknown and unexpected guest. The play includes a second death, secret identities and a dramatic confrontation that precedes the final curtain.

The play is set in 1950 in a town named Chipping Cleghorn.

“I would say what makes this play unique in the canon of Agatha Christie is the time frame, which is post-World War II and later than many of the works we associate with her,” McCain explained. “There was great flux among the classes and people were moving about a great deal.”

It was an interesting point in history as the world transitioned to the ’50s.

“The small villages were losing their insular feel, where everyone was known, and ‘strangers’ were buying up property,” McCain said. “Christie points a bit of sly fun at the English xenophobia that was a hallmark of the time.”

“I do not think there is any Agatha Christie work that does not have a unique story,” McCain said. “This particular story has all of the earmarks of Agatha Christie, which is lots of possible ways this murder or murders could have occurred, along with many possible suspects.”

This play will leave the audience guessing the entire time as the details unfold.

“Hints and clues will lead the audience one direction or another but many of them are red herrings,” McCain explained. “When the time comes for the murderer to be revealed, it is usually a good surprise.”

“We think that Frances has had an incredible past,” said Brian Clifton, Albuquerque Little Theatre marketing manager.

“I am particularly impressed with this cast because we originally planned this production would play back in January,” McCain said. “Then a lot of the original cast had to leave because they had previous commitments so we started again with new cast members playing major roles.”

Despite the time crunch, the show must go on.

“I am proud to see them adapt to this play and create characters in a short amount of time,” McCain stated.