 Prefinished bulbs offer a chance at spring blooms - Albuquerque Journal

Prefinished bulbs offer a chance at spring blooms

By Tracey Fitzgibbon / For the Journal

Tracey FitzgibbonQ. Like last week’s questioner, I moved into a new home just recently. I know I’m going to miss having lots of tulips and daffodils blooming in this yard like I had at my last house. Could I still plant early spring blooming bulbs now and expect to have blooms? – B.M., Albuquerque

A. First, I doubt you’d be able to find any packages of spring bulbs like tulips, crocus or hyacinths still available. If you did, the bulbs might be a bit on the sad side and not healthy. But, if you are able to find packaged bulbs, make sure the bulbs are still firm, not mushy in the least or all dried up.

Be sure to smell them, too. It may sound odd, but if you get a noseful of nasty, then pass them by. Packaged bulbs smell earthy, not yucky.

But all is not lost. At most nurseries and some of the big box garden centers, you just might find “prefinished” bulbs available. A prefinished bulb is one that has been planted and rooted out by a grower. Usually they come in small 2-to-4-inch pots containing one, perhaps two variety-specific bulbs, and have started to grow, showing short leaves.

Keep an eye out for larger shallow containers that have a number of bulbs planted at once. You could find others that contain a couple of different varieties, like daffodils, hyacinths and tulips all in one.

Once you have your treasures home, you can get out and plant them in a roughed-up, dampened area. The prefinished bulbs should pop right out of the grower’s pots and settle in nicely for you. Plant them to the same depth they are in the grower’s pot, not much deeper and certainly no shallower.

But I will caution you to become a faithful weather watcher. If, after you’ve planted some prefinished bulbs and it’s going to get wickedly cold, then please consider tenting the newly planted bulbs so they don’t suffer a really hard freeze.

Remember to keep them watered, since dry soil won’t offer any insulation to anything. By planting a smaller selection of prefinished bulbs now, you won’t miss the ones you left as much, and home will feel more like it should.

In the autumn you’ll be better prepared to plant gobs more spring blooming bulbs and that’ll be a good thing.

Q. You strongly suggested waiting to do a lot of pruning since there is still a bit of winter left and the couple wasn’t sure what kinds of shrubs they have in the yard. I have several nonflowering shrubs that I want to cut back, so in the next few weeks that’s my plan. My trouble is, I have no way to get rid of the prunings. Myself and my neighbors don’t own trucks and transporting the cleaned-up stuff in a Volkswagen isn’t very practical at all. All of us live on tight budgets; it would be hard to hire a clean-up person to cart the stuff off. I don’t want to fill the garbage can with this stuff either. Do you have any suggestions on how we get rid of the clippings and prunings? – E.R., Albuquerque

A. OK, get out your calendars and mark these dates now. The city has announced the dates for the annual “Green Waste Collection” offered seasonally here in Albuquerque. Starting Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13, the city will whisk away all of the “Green Waste” you have gathered.

On your regular trash day, set the bags of clutter that you’ve gleaned on the curb and a crew will collect them. Now, know there are rules the city asks you to follow:

First, the bags should weigh no more than 40 pounds each. There isn’t a limit on how many bags you set out, just be polite and keep them light. Next, if you have longer branches or twiggy stuff, it needs to be cut into manageable lengths of 4 feet or less and then bundled securely. Again, be conscious of the weight because the Hulk isn’t on the payroll and hoisting very heavy bundles of old wood is hard. Be sure to place the green waste 5 feet from your normal trash and recycling bins.

Also, pay attention the term “green waste.” This service isn’t meant to be used as a way to rid yourself of any rocks, gravel, dirt, construction materials, roofing products, old paint, broken ladders or other junk. The aim of this service is to keep matter that was alive: leaves, twigs, grass clippings, etc., out of the landfill and taken so it can be mulched and put to good use by the city in various projects. In other words, do not abuse this valuable and easy-to-do service offered to us.

So start to gather and store the bags until the green waste pickup days, get the bags to the curb on your correct day and voila, you’ll have done a good thing for your world.

Happy Diggin’ In and mark those calendars!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.

 


