Class 3A boys: Branch-coached Robertson tops St. Mike’s, wins first championship

When Robertson most needed its senior point guard to take control Saturday in its 65-56 Class 3A state basketball championship win over St. Michael’s, Mathew Gonzales delivered, doing so in the face of a bit of adversity.

With the second-seeded Cardinals leading 36-33 midway through the third quarter, Gonzales took consecutive drives into the lane, getting stuffed on one, then committing a charging foul on the next.

So all he did next was drain a 3-pointer, then stepped through a double team for a drive to the bucket for an and-one, igniting an 11-2 run that sent Robertson to its first blue trophy.

“Not playing scared and don’t let those plays like that get to me,” Gonzales said of his mentality. “Leave it behind me and move on. My mid-range wasn’t falling too good so I just wanted to keep attacking the basket and scoring at the rim fearless.”

He led the way for the Cardinals (23-6) with 26 points, 20 coming in the second half. He added six rebounds and four steals, while Mateo Contreras added 19 points, 18 of those in the first half.

“I just show up whenever I have to,” Contreras said, “… whenever my name is called.”

The Cardinals led from wire-to-wire against District 2 rival and fourth-seeded Horsemen (16-15).

“It’s just the ball bounces in the right direction a lot of times between us and them when we play them,” St. Mike’s coach David Rodriguez said. “We missed seven, eight point-blank shots all game long. And I think the matchups were there. They hit some shots and we didn’t.”

Robertson first-year coach James Branch last won a state championship in 1994 with Questa. He took Española Valley to the then-5A title game in 2018 (losing to Belen), but three years ago he was coaching a middle school in Rio Rancho.

“It’s been a long journey,” he said, later adding, “I’m very appreciative of the moment. It doesn’t come along very often. I’ve had some tough games here, too, so it makes this moment even sweeter. 2018, that was a tough one to swallow. Man, I’m not going to lie, I wanted it really bad. I wanted to get back here and I felt like if we got back here, I had the team to get it done.”

Branch clicked with the team immediately, Gonzales said.

“This was our goal from Day One,” he said. “Coach Branch came in and he said, ‘Our goal is to play in the Pit in March and get that blue trophy.’ We put our trust in him since Day One and he put his trust in us and the ultimate goal was to get here. And we got it done.”

No. 2 ROBERTSON 65, No. 4 ST. MICHAEL’S 56

ST. MICHAEL’S (16-15): Adam Montoya 8-13 2-4 20, Derek Martinez 4-7 0-0 8, Devin Flores 6-15 4-9 18, Marco C de Baca 3-8 0-0 6, Diego Armendariz 0-1 0-0 6, Sabiani Rios Guevara 0-4 0-0 0, Josh Sanchez 2-30-0 4, Lucas Gurule 0-0 0-0 9. Totals 23-51 6-13 56.

ROBERTSON (23-6): Mateo Contreras 8-14 1-2 19, Ace Gonzalez 0-2 24 2, Mathew Gonzales 6-16 11-13 26, Kenneth Montoya 2-3 1-2 6, Bodie Schlinger 4-5 2-6 10, Isaiah Estrada 0-1 0-0 0, Jesse James Gonzales 1-3 0-1 2, Aiden Laumbach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 17-28

St. Michael’s 12 12 16 16- -56

Robertson 17 17 15 16- -65

3-point FGs: SM 4-17 (Montoya 2-4, Flores 2-8, Guevara 0-2, C de Baca 0-3); R 6-12 (M. Gonzales3-5, Contreras 2-3, Montoya 1-2, J. Gonzales 0-1, Gonzalez 0-1). Rebounds: SM 31 (Flores 10); R 31 (Contreras 6, M. Gonzales 6, Schlinger 6). Assists: SM 6 (Montoya 2); R 14 (J Gonzales 5). Steals: SM 11 (Guevara 4); R 14 (Schlinger 5). Turnovers: SM 20; R 19. Total fouls: SM 22; R 15. Fouled out: SM, Montoya, Guevara.