Highland parties like it’s 1972, tops Del Norte for 4A boys basketball crown

This is an anniversary year for the 1972 championship Highland High boys basketball program.

Half a century from now, there will be another.

Fueled by the monster 40-point, 20-rebound performance by unstoppable big man Jose Murillo, top-seeded Highland — a school that loves to pride itself on its history — ended a 50-year title drought on Saturday afternoon, winning the Class 4A boys basketball crown with a 76-59 victory over No. 11 Del Norte at the Pit.

“It’s a testament to all the people that came before us,” Highland coach Justin Woody said. “This is for everyone in the Highland community.”

Highland (26-3) had been to the finals six times between its triumph in 1972 and Saturday. The Hornets made it to the championship game in 1975 and 1977, then 1992 and 1993 under coach Ray Rodriguez, and 2009 when there was a narrow loss to La Cueva. Two years ago, two of this season’s Hornets, one of them Murillo, were on the Pit floor in an empty building when Highland lost in overtime by Valley.

Murillo was the chief architect of this glorious finish for the Hornets, who ruled the 4A division pretty much the entire season.

“He’s a man in there,” Woody marveled. “He’s the man.”

The 6-foot-9 Murillo, who moved to Albuquerque in the summer of 2018 from Mexico, had a state tournament befitting his gigantic frame. In four games, he scored 143 points and grabbed 73 rebounds.

“It means a lot. I bring my city’s name (Ciudad Cuauhtemoc) on the map,” Murillo said. “And next it’s go to the university and be better.”

Murillo, who was 18 of 26 from the field and 8-for-11 from the line, has not officially committed to any college.

“He turned it up another level in the four games in the state tournament,” Woody said.

At the most crucial juncture of Saturday’s final, it was Murillo standing quite literally tallest.

Del Norte (15-15) had overcome a 12-point, first-half deficit. The Knights pulled even midway through the third quarter, sparked by their outstanding junior guards, Shane Douma-Sanchez and Judah Casaus. Douma-Sanchez tied the game at 40 with a 10-foot runner off the glass.

“We needed to settle down, take care of the basketball, feed the ball inside,” Woody said as Highland tried to regroup. And that’s what Highland did.

The Hornets scored the next eight — the final seven by Murillo. The last in a succession of three close-range baskets resulted in a three-point play.

“(After it was 40-40), I’m pretty sure they threw the ball to Jose four times in a row after that,” Douma-Sanchez said.

The Knights surrounded Murillo with multiple bodies nearly every time he touched the ball in the low post. It didn’t matter.

“There’s not a lot you can do when you don’t have the size, the matchup, right there,” Casaus said.

Douma-Sanchez, part of a junior-heavy roster for Del Norte, last year’s 4A state champ, finished with 36 points.

Dominguez had 11 points and five assists for Highland.

HIGHLAND 76, DEL NORTE 59

DEL NORTE (15-15): Judah Casaus 5-14 3-4 14, Josh Tellez 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison Frank 3-10 0-0 7, Deion Jim 0-0 0-2 0, Shane Douma-Sanchez 11-32 11-13 36, Angelo Noce 0-0 0-0 0, Elijuah Tarin 0-0 0-0 0, Roman Hileman 0-0 0-0 0, Estevan Devargas 0-1 0-0 0, Diego Gallegos 0-0 0-0 0, Cody Astor 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Hileman 0-1 2-2 2, Gizmo Mora Aguilar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 16-21 59.

HIGHLAND (26-3): JoJo Woody 0-1 6-8 6, Alexis Dominguez 3-10 4-6 11, Gustavo Ayala 2-3 0-0 4, Raul Stanford 2-3 1-2 6, Jose Murillo 16-24 8-11 40, Eliab Lopez 0-3 0-0 0, Brandon Medina 3-5 0-0 9, Kevin Guirado 0-2 0-0 0, Fernando Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Ricardo Leon 0-0 0-2 0, Jonathan Guerrero 0-0 0-0 0, JJ Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 19-29 76.

Del Norte 11 14 21 13 — 59

Highland 19 15 17 25 — 76

3-point goals: DN 5-29 (Douma-Sanchez 3-15, Casaus 1-3, Frank 1-7, Tellez 0-3, Devargas 0-1); H 5-15 (Medina 3-4, Stanford 1-2, Dominguez 1-5, Lopez 0-3, Guirado 0-1). Rebounds: DN 33 (Jim 9); H 45 (Murillo 20). Assists: DN 3 (Tellez, Frank, Noce); H 15 (Dominguez 5). Total fouls: DN 26; H 17. Fouled out: DN, Frank; H, Woody, Stanford.