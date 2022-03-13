 Big crowd expected for United's season opener Sunday at Isotopes Park - Albuquerque Journal

Big crowd expected for United’s season opener Sunday at Isotopes Park

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Christopher Wehan (second from right) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game-tying goal against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in preseason action at the Mesa del Sol training facility on March 5. United kicks it off for real on Sunday at Isotopes Park against Las Vegas Lights FC in the 2022 United Soccer League Championship division opener. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Opening Night means a chance for New Mexico United to break out its Sunday best.

That includes sporty new home jerseys (black speckled with yellow), a new head coach (Zach Prince), nine new players o and what figures to be a festive atmosphere at Isotopes Park. More than 10,000 tickets had been sold by Saturday for United’s 5 p.m. match against Las Vegas Lights FC.

From a fashion standpoint, only one question remains to be answered: will Prince follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Troy Lesesne, and wear a suit on the sideline?

“We’ll see,” was all Prince would offer when asked about his sartorial selections for match day.

Prince is understandably more concerned with getting his team ready for its 2022 debut performance. Both United and Las Vegas Lights have undergone significant roster changes since last season, complicating the preparation process.

“We’ve been digging every way we can,” Prince said. “We’ve looked at preseason video and individual clips on some of the new (Lights FC) players. Scouting personnel is tricky with a team that signs players later in the process.”

Having limited information available on Sunday’s foe may be just as well, Prince said.

“Early in the season we really need to focus on ourselves,” he said. “We need to be executing our game plan and imposing our will on the game.”

Prince liked what he saw from United in the preseason as players adjusted to his coaching style and both returning and new players worked to build chemistry. Still, opening night at raucous Isotopes Park will be a different experience for the team’s additions.

“It’ll be emotional,” returning midfielder Chris Wehan said, “and you need to have a balanced approach. You try to manage your emotions and focus on the task, but you have to enjoy it, too. A lot of guys never get to play in front of so many fans in that type of atmosphere. You have to enjoy the experience.”

Fans have been anticipating a full return this season after two years of coronavirus restrictions. United led the USL Championship in home attendance in 2019 (12,693 officially per game), but did not play any home matches due to state public health orders in 2020. United ranked second in USLC home attendance last season (7,727 per game) despite no season ticket sales and what the club said was a self-imposed limit of roughly 9,250 fans for most home matches.

No restrictions are in place for 2022 and United this week surpassed 5,400 in season ticket sales, NMU director of communications David Carl said.

Now, it’s simply a matter of pulling things together on the field. Defender Kalen Ryden believes the new-look squad is ready for its debut.

“I think we’re ready to go,” Ryden said. “The preseason’s been really good, and spending two weeks together in Chula Vista (California) really gave us a chance to bond. I think that did a lot for us, and we’re all excited to get this season started.”

New Mexico will get an early indication of how it stacks up in the USL Championship’s newly realigned, 13-team Western Conference. United’s first eight games are against Western Conference opponents.

United’s new coach is counting on familiar surroundings to help jump-start his team’s 2022 campaign.

“For me, things are not too different,” Prince said. “I know fans are excited about the new players and new coaching staff, but I’m excited that we get to play in the same type of home atmosphere we’ve always had . I can’t wait for that.”


