RIO RANCHO — The sun shone bright and warm as several Santa Fe police officers gathered around the back of a hearse outside the event center in Rio Rancho.

Solemnly, they took hold of a flag-draped casket and, on a hill framed by the distant Sandia Mountains, slowly walked into the building as the sound of bagpipes filled the air and countless men and women in uniform stood at attention.

Hundreds of mourners — law enforcement officers, local leaders and community members among them — gathered Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to a Santa Fe officer killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

The memorial service for Officer Robert Duran was filled with tears and even a few smiles as family members and fellow officers shared stories about the 43-year-old who left behind a wife and two teenage sons.

“The pain of losing my brother and how we lost him and why we lost him cannot be described in words,” Angela Gamino, Duran’s sister, said. She called the loss of her sibling “so senseless and unfair.”

A slideshow of photos played across a large screen throughout the hour-and-a-half long service, showing Duran with relatives, fellow officers and friends — scenes of birthdays, fishing trips, goofy faces and barbecues.

Duran was killed on March 2, along with retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato, when he crashed during the pursuit of an alleged kidnapping suspect on Interstate 25 near Santa Fe. Duran, a senior officer who came from a large family in Artesia, was the first Santa Fe officer killed in the line of duty since 1933.

State Police have said the kidnapping was fabricated and the woman who made it up — leading Duran and at least one other officer on the deadly wrong-way chase — has been charged with murder.

During Saturday’s service, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said it was an honor to personally express the city’s gratitude for Duran’s service, calling him a hero and a good man.

“Our hearts are broken by the tragic loss — and our hearts are lifted by all he has given us, all he has left for us as lessons to be learned, as an example to be followed and as shoes, very large shoes, to be filled,” he said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called it an “unfathomable, unfair loss.”

“Every single day, in every corner of this beautiful state, individuals often living through their darkest hours receive the help that they need from public servants like senior officer Duran,” she said. “… Quite frankly, I think too many of us take much of that work for granted, that selfless call to action. We get up every day and we know, that somebody else is out there watching out for us, for our children.”

Interim Santa Fe Police Chief Paul Joye said Duran joined the department at the age of 35, older than average recruits. Joye said Duran hit the ground running, seizing opportunities and growing into an “amazing and natural leader” who made the department better.

Joye grew emotional, stumbling slightly over his words, when he brought up Duran’s ever-present smile.

“It wasn’t a normal smile… If he smiled at you, you’re going to smile back no matter what you’re doing,” he said, joking that it often broke Joye’s “command presence” during tense times. “I’m not saying he did it on purpose, but he knew what he was doing.”

Joye turned to Duran’s family seated in the first row, his wife, Kathleen, and sons, Dylan and Jaxon, and apologized for their loss. The chief then faced the casket a few feet away and said: “Robert, we love you, we miss you and thank you.”

Santa Fe Sgt. Nick Chavez said he met his “buddy Rob” years ago on a graveyard shift. It was a slow night and the two spent hours swapping stories and learning “how much we truly had in common.”

“As we grew closer I realized I earned the privilege to get to call you my friend, you generously accepted my dorky, unique sense of humor and personality,” he said. Chavez said the men joined the Emergency Response Team and fought through sleepless nights and heavy workloads together.

“No matter how crappy of a situation we ended up in, you always had your calm demeanor and smile,” Chavez said. He appointed Duran as ERT team leader due to his natural leadership, level-headed decision making and “that fatherly vibe.”

He said over time he looked to Duran, who the team affectionately called “salt and pepper,” for answers and support when times got stressful or hectic.

“Every time we hung up the phone, you left me in reassurance that I was not alone,” Chavez said.

Chavez said, now, he continuously looks for Duran’s name to pop up on his phone for one last talk. He tries to find him at shift change, in the hopes of catching one last smile.

“There’s a void in my heart. It’s difficult to accept. I fight the reality but then I remember you, I remember all the moments we shared,” Chavez said. “I wipe my tears, I get into that unit and I remember your loyalty to me, that I’m not alone and you will always have my back.”

Gamino, Duran’s sister and “best friend,” said the families’ world has been turned upside down and “forever changed.” She said it’s hard to comprehend writing his eulogy “but here we are.”

She said Duran had a heart of gold, was a friend to everyone and a second dad to her children. Gamino said she would miss so much about him, like Christmas shopping together and long talks about their children and life, in general.

“I need my brother here, my nephews need their dad and my sister-in-law needs her husband,” she said. “They still had so many dreams and plans for their future.”

Duran was one of three siblings born into a large family who lived in adjacent homes in Artesia. He graduated from Lake Arthur High School and lived in Rio Rancho before moving to Bakersfield, California.

Duran’s wife, Kathleen, said, in a statement, that they met in California in 2003 and she “immediately knew” that she wanted to spend her life with him. They had two sons and eventually moved back to New Mexico, where much of Duran’s family lived.

Kathleen Duran said her husband’s life was “still not fulfilled” and he became a Santa Fe police officer in 2015.

“It was not an easy decision, and we knew there were risks,” she said. “It came down to preserving a future for our children that compelled him to take a leap of faith and follow his heart.”

Kathleen Duran was handed the folded up flag from Duran’s casket before he was carried from the auditorium to the sounds of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes and under the salute of the hundreds he gave his life serving alongside.