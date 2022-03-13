Beiland’s basket delivers the goods for 2A girls champ Clayton

A wild end-of-game sequence led to Clayton’s first girls’ basketball title in 28 years.

Emersen Beiland hit a runner in the lane with five seconds left, and Escalante was unable to get off a winning shot attempt as the Yellowjackets captured the 2A title with a 48-47 victory at the Pit on Saturday.

It was the 13th state title for Clayton (22-5), which dominated the 1980s and early ’90s with eight straight state championships.

“It’s amazing to get the program back to where it used to be,” said Clayton head coach Clyde Sanchez. “Hopefully we can just continue doing it.”

Preslie Poling scored from close range to give Clayton a 46-43 lead with 33 seconds remaining. Emma Maestas responded for the Lobos, driving for a layup on which she was fouled.

Maestas missed the 3-point play opportunity, and Clayton gathered the board; however, Brycelyn Martinez stole the ball for Escalante on the ensuing pass and converted the go-ahead layup with 12 seconds left.

Clayton inbounded the ball to Beiland, who said her drive up the court felt like a slow-motion movie action sequence.

“I didn’t even realize how much time was left on the clock,” Beiland said, who scored all 11 of her points in the second half. “I knew I had to get down the floor and score, which is what I did.”

Martinez had a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds for Escalante (23-5), and Kalese Torrez scored 12.

The Lobos’ full-court press and fast-breaking offense led it to a 25-14 halftime advantage.

Beiland scored eight straight points for Clayton in the third quarter, and the Yellowjackets closed the period on an 11-2 run to close within 31-30.

“Our defense was really good, and we rely on our defense,” Sanchez said. “I knew our defense would help us pull it out in the end.”

Escalante head coach Stanford Salazar was left to lament a disappointing third quarter.

“We just came out a little flat,” Salazar said. “The third quarter is usually our best quarter. I think we’re averaging 26 points in the third, and the last two games, we just haven’t been producing.”

No. 3 CLAYTON 48, No. 2 ESCALANTE 47

Clayton (22-5); Morgan Crisp 2-8 2-2-8, Preslie Poling 3-4 0-0-6, Emersen Beiland 5-14 1-2-11, Hailey Holland 2-4 0-0-4, Lauren Montoya 1-6 0-0-2, Angelina Herrera 1-4 1-2-3, Akira Herrera 5-12 4-6-14, Natalia Gonzalez 0-0 0-2-0. Totals: 19-52 8-14-48.

Escalante (23-5); Emma Maestass 3-9 1-3-8, Katelyn Hinds 0-2 0-0-0, Kalese Torrez 5-12 2-4-12, Cipriana Garcia 2-9 0-0-4, Brycelyn Martinez 8-16 4-6-20, Felice Baca 0-0 0-0-0, Journey Trejo 1-4 0-0-0, Paradise Velarde 0-0 0-0-0, Hekaila Martinez 0-0 0-0-0. Totals: 19-52 7-13-47.

Clayton 5 9 16 18-48

Escalante 16 9 6 16-47

3-point FG: C 2-14 (Crisp 2-7, Beiland 0-5, Herrera 0-2), E 2-10 (Maestes 1-2, Trejo 1-1, Garcia 0-5, Hinds 0-1, Torrez 0-1. Rebounds: C 38 (Crisp, Holland-7), E 36 (Martinez 12). Assists: C 9 (Crisp, Beiland, Herrera-2); E 10 (Garcia 5). Steals: C 11 (Beiland, Herrera-3), E 15 (Martinez 7). Team fouls: C 17, E 21. Fouled out: C, Herrera, E, Hinds. Technical Fouls: none.