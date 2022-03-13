Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter’s 6 hits key 12-3 rout of Lobo baseball

Fresno State’s Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up for it.

The Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter went 6-for-6 with a double and three RBIs as his team routed the Lobos 12-3 Saturday in Mountain West Conference baseball at Santa Ana Star Field.

The rubber game of the three-game set between the Bulldogs (7-8, 1-1) and Lobos (5-9, 2-3) is Sunday at noon. UNM won 7-3 Friday night.

Saturday, the Bulldogs made quick work of Lobo starter Brett Russell (0-3), who allowed five runs and 10 hits in 3.2 innings.

UNM led 2-0 after one inning, scoring on three hits and capitalizing on an error.

Justin Olson and Lenny Junior Ashby had two each of UNM’s 10 hits.

• In Las Cruces, Seattle University (4-8, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and won 4-3 over host New Mexico State (8-4, 0-2). That followed a 13-12 Aggies loss to the Redhawks in 13 innings and four hours, 50 minutes on Friday night. The series finale is noon Sunday.

SOFTBALL: At the Dixie State tournament in St. George, Utah, New Mexico (18-6) lost 3-1 to Wisconsin and battered Maine 10-2.

Junior Briana Martinez of Rio Rancho had two of UNM’s four hits against the Badgers (10-6 with the win). She added two more hits, including a homer, against Maine while sister and redshirt freshman Savana Martinez chipped in with her first two hits and first RBI in college ball.

The Lobos wrap up tournament play Sunday morning vs. Wisconsin. They play four more road contests before their next home game, March 25 vs. Utah State.

WOMEN’S GOLF: In Mesa, Ariz., it was Groundhog Day for the Lobos, who shot 3-over-par as a team for the second straight day at the Clover Cup, and as a result remained in sixth place among 17 teams in an elite field competing at Longbow Golf Club.

The Lobos are 6-over; No. 17 LSU is the leader at 8-under.

Myah McDonald and Lauren Lehigh led the Lobos on Saturday, each shooting even par 72. McDonald remains 3-under overall and is tied for eighth individually.

MEN’S TENNIS: In San Diego, freshman Daniil Kakhnuik got his first win for the Lobos, who blanked Boston University 7-0. UNM returns to action March 25-26 in Houston vs. Rice and East Tennessee State.

• In Davis, California, New Mexico State fell 4-1 to Nevada in the final match for both teams at the Golden State Invitational.