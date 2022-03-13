New Mexico faces oil price conundrum

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Surging oil prices exacerbated by the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are exacting a toll on New Mexicans’ checkbooks, but could also propel a state revenue surplus far beyond current projections.

The double-edged financial implications – good for state coffers, bad for consumers – are already being closely scrutinized by lawmakers and have prompted discussions of possible actions to ease the pain at the pump.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham suggested last week she would consider calling lawmakers back for a special legislative session to provide residents with unspecified relief from high gas prices.

“We are looking at ways to provide fuel relief support to New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said during a bill-signing news conference in Santa Fe.

“You can’t get to work if you can’t pay for gas,” the governor added. “I do think it warrants significant state attention and New Mexicans are going to get it.”

At least one Republican gubernatorial candidate, Mark Ronchetti of Albuquerque, has called for the state’s $0.17 per gallon gas tax to be suspended, a move that could provide at least some financial relief but would also reduce funding levels for a state road fund.

Meanwhile, the spike in oil prices that pushed New Mexico average gas prices to hit $4.192 per gallon as of Friday – a record high – could also mean a new surge in revenue collections in a state that has seen its oil production more than triple over the last five years.

If oil prices were to average $85 per barrel for the coming budget year, which is significantly less than they were trading this week, the state would collect at least $600 million more than projected in December.

That’s because each dollar increase in the average price of oil means an additional $30 million in revenue for New Mexico, which has long been reliant on the extractive energy industries to balance its budget. Legislative and executive economists projected in December that oil prices would average $64 per barrel over the course of the coming year.

Most of that additional windfall would be deposited in an early childhood trust fund created in 2020 that could see its total value explode to more than $2.5 billion by July, legislative analysts say.

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, said the early childhood trust fund would be the clear “winner” of an extended revenue surplus.

“It’s more of an early childhood trust fund windfall than it is a budget windfall,” said Muñoz, who is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

But he also said the surge in gas prices could reduce how much money New Mexicans have to spend on other products, especially those who have to commute long distances for work.

“In rural New Mexico, the distance you travel to go to work is totally different than in urban areas,” Muñoz said.

Stability needed

A ban on Russian oil imports announced by President Joe Biden – and supported by all three members of New Mexico’s U.S. House delegation – could also impact New Mexico by driving up oil prices and possibly domestic production.

Already, oil production in New Mexico has increased rapidly in recent years, due in large part to improved drilling technology in the Permian Basin.

Given that trend, New Mexico has surpassed North Dakota to become the nation’s second-highest oil producer – behind only Texas – and could surpass 500 million barrels of oil produced this year for the first time ever, according to legislative analysts.

House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, a retired oil industry executive, said rising oil prices could lead to higher costs for many goods and services and an increase in interest rates.

Eventually, those market forces could reduce the demand for oil and diesel, causing prices to drop.

“We have to be careful,” Townsend told the Journal. “We need more stability and to be steady as we go.”

He also said a temporary gas tax holiday might not have a significant impact since New Mexico’s gas tax rate is one of the nation’s lowest. Such a policy could also require the state to offset the financial impact to Native American tribes, Townsend said.

But some state policymakers say they’re willing to pay higher gas prices – at least temporarily – if doing so helps put pressure on Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine.

“I would personally rather pay more at the pump than have our military off fighting a war,” Muñoz said.

Budget impacts

New Mexico has already been in the midst of a budget bonanza driven by increased oil production and an uptick in consumer spending.

Rising revenue levels allowed lawmakers to craft a record-high $8.5 billion budget plan during this year’s legislative session that will boost state spending by roughly $1 billion – or nearly 14% – over current levels.

Despite the spending growth, New Mexico legislators have still set aside big chunks of money in several state savings accounts, including the early childhood trust fund.

The fund was created by lawmakers in 2020, with backers arguing it could eventually become a major funding source for home visiting, prekindergarten, child care assistance and other early childhood programs.

It got a $300 million start-up appropriation and also receives energy-related tax collections in years when total state cash reserves exceed 25% of spending levels.

Under that setup, the trust fund has grown much faster than imagined over the last two years.

It was projected in January to have a balance of more than $2.1 billion at the end of the current budget year, according to LFC data.

But that could end up being even higher – perhaps as high as $2.6 billion – due to the recent spike in oil prices, according to legislative analysts. The fund could then eclipse $4 billion by as soon as next year.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, said lawmakers are already studying the potential budget impacts of the recent oil price surge.

“There are going to be lots of implications for additional funding,” she said in an interview.

Lundstrom also said the early childhood trust fund is “way overfunded” and said lawmakers should consider legislation to expand allowable spending uses from the fund during next year’s session.

A similar bill was filed during this year’s session, but failed to advance out of its first assigned Senate committee.

However, top officials with the state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department say funding from the trust fund is critical to the agency’s four-year financial plan, especially as federal pandemic relief funds run out.

The Lujan Grisham administration has set a goal for universal pre-kindergarten for any New Mexico families who want it by summer 2025. Reaching that goal would cost an estimated $125 million per year.