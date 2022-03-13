Still blessed

Rudolfo Anaya spent late nights pounding away on his Smith Corona typewriter inside his New Mexico home from 1965 until 1971.

It was during those writing sessions that Anaya – the godfather of Chicano literature – weaved together the classic novel, “Bless Me, Ultima.”

It is set in the small town of Guadalupe, New Mexico, during World War II. The novel follows the story of Antonio Márez, who has a curandera or healer named Ultima come live with his family when he is 6. The main plot line involves Ultima’s struggle to stop the witchcraft of the three daughters of Tenorio Trementina, the main villain. Antonio, who witnesses several deaths, is forced to deal with religious and moral issues.

Anaya often said the coming-of-age story of Antonio resonated with him as he saw himself as the boy.

Growing up in northern New Mexico, I too, saw myself as Antonio – a boy who was caught between two worlds.

One world was religion and family, telling him which path should be followed. The other world is that of Ultima, who utilizes the natural world as she navigates her journey through the world.

Anaya’s debut novel became a way for readers to journey to small-town New Mexico and experience the culture.

In the 50 years that have passed, “Bless Me, Ultima” still resonates with an audience. On March 15, Penguin Random House will release the 50th anniversary edition.

Coming-of-age story

While Anaya, who died in 2020, isn’t around to witness the anniversary, the novel’s impact is felt everywhere.

Belinda Henry, Anaya’s niece, has been carrying the torch for her uncle’s work since his death.

“The anniversary is important to me because it’s ensuring my uncle’s legacy continues,” Henry says. “I often think about him typing away on those keys. He was just out of college and he wanted to be successful. I don’t think he ever imagined the impact that ‘Bless Me, Ultima’ would have in the world.”

Henry first read the novel when it was released in 1972. She was a sophomore in high school.

“I loved it and enjoyed it,” she continues. “I didn’t see the depth of the story or the culture or the tradition until I read it as an adult. I’ve read it many times since and each time I do, I sit back and think of how important his words were.”

The impact was great for Las Cruces author Denise Chávez, as she counts Anaya and Tony Hillerman as her mentors while in the MFA program at the University of New Mexico.

Chávez recalls reading “Bless Me, Ultima” when she was in her 20s. The impact was immediate and personal.

“I had never seen a Chicano writer and Native New Mexican have this success,” Chávez says. “As a young writer, I wanted to know this person. We see characters that represent our lifestyle and I was very impressed. (I thought to myself, ‘And Wow! He’s handsome. I gotta meet him.’) The spirit of the book, it was so moving to me.” Chávez agrees that many readers identify with the book because it’s the quintessential coming-of-age story of a young person.

It’s also the confrontation of good and evil while being a universal tale of empowerment.

“We identify with Ultima because our mothers and grandmothers were using the remedios,” Chávez says. “It’s rather startling to me that people find darkness where there is light. Ultima is a symbol of light.”

‘Loaded with images’

Augustine Romero, who is the curator at the South Broadway Cultural Center, was able to explore New Mexico identity with a “Bless Me, Ultima”-themed show in 2006. It was his first official show.

“I contacted Mr. Anaya to share my exhibition proposal,” Romero recalls in his essay, “The Ghetto Curator and the Curandera.” He responded immediately and said that a movie was being considered so I could not use the title ‘Bless Me, Ultima.’ I settled on ‘La Ultima Grande.’ ”

Romero says the idea was that each artist would create a piece around their reflections on the novel.

Twelve years later, in 2018, Tey Marianna Nunn, National Hispanic Cultural Center visual arts director, contacted Romero.

Marianna Nunn wanted to know if Romero would serve as a guest curator during the NHCC’s “Bless Me, Ultima” exhibit.

Romero knew that the space would allow him to feature more artists and expand on his first show.

“As an artist, the book is loaded with images and metaphors,” Romero says. “I got to deconstruct the book. By doing this, I felt it gave me a better understanding of who my grandparents were. Where they came from and as Spanish was their first language.”

Romero is also drawn to Antonio and his journey.

“There are talks of the atomic bomb being set off,” Romero says. “Right there in the beginning and the end of the old, meanwhile a new world was being born.”

Mass-market success

It took years for “Bless Me, Ultima” to reach the mainstream.

Twenty-two years after Quinto Sol’s first run, the novel had limited availability. In 1994, Grand Central Publishing issued a mass-market edition, which saw the numbers skyrocket.

Of course, with success, comes the challenges and censorship.

In 2008 and 2013, the novel was one of the “Top Ten Most Frequently Challenged Books” from the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. The book was banned in communities in California, Colorado and even New Mexico. In 1981, the school board in Bloomfield burned copies of “Bless Me, Ultima.” Today, the novel is one of 54 titles being monitored by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

“(My uncle) used to smile, chuckle and say, ‘There’s more publicity,'” Henry says of the book being on banned lists. “The idea of banning of books is so disturbing because we want people to be open-minded and take in knowledge and culture. When we would talk about that, he would write it off and simply says publicity will make sales go up and people will learn some more.”

By 2009, the novel was optioned for a film adaptation. Filming began in New Mexico on Oct. 3, 2010.

Locations included Ruby Ranch in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Pecos River Ranch in Rowe, Abiquiú, Garson Studios and the old Manderfield School in Santa Fe. It filmed for three months and employed 150 New Mexicans. In 2012, the film was set to premiere – at the Historic Plaza Theatre in El Paso. Of course, that made New Mexicans’ blood boil.

At the time, Santiago Pozo, the founder and chief executive officer of Arenas Entertainment, said El Paso had the right demographics, energy and passion for the film.

“We wanted to premiere the film in a nonbiased area,” Pozo said. “For New Mexicans, the story is close to them. We knew that there would be a screening in New Mexico, we just wanted to premiere it in El Paso because it’s rich in Chicano history, culture and art.”

A few weeks later, the film would have its New Mexico premiere at the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, where it played to a sold-out audience.

Jacques Paisner, SFiFF artistic director, says it was important to showcase a New Mexico story.

“Growing up in Santa Fe, they used to read ‘Bless Me, Ultima’ to us in school,” Paisner says. “The way the books of Rudolfo Anaya shaped the culture here is vast, so in 2012 SFIFF had the chance to present Mr. Anaya the American Author Award before the second screening in the U.S.A. of the long-awaited film. We made sure it would be exactly right, and at the Lensic, and Mr. Anaya’s family would be there with him. It’s hard to believe that was 10 years ago now, but I am pleased that it remains a part of this history.”

This September will mark the 10th anniversary of the film’s release.

The novel endures

In 2017, an opera was being written and by February 2018, Opera Southwest premiered it at the NHCC.

The two entities, along with New Mexico Mutual, commissioned California-based composer Héctor Armienta for the work.

Armienta worked with Anaya on the libretto.

“Héctor had reached out to me and the NHCC back in 2012 and 2013,” said Tony Zancanella, executive director of Opera Southwest, in an earlier interview. “We’ve had it on the back burner for some time, and we’ve just pulled the trigger on it all recently.”

Half a century after its publication, “Bless Me, Ultima” is still reaching new heights.

Chávez credits Anaya and the novel for “opening the floodgates” for Chicano writers.

“We owe an incredible debt to Rudolfo,” she says. “As a profound writer and a supporter of so many.”

As I sit in front of my laptop, writing about a man who read my work and supported my own journey, I am thankful not only for him, but for the novel.

As Anaya wrote in the opening of the novel, “Ultima came to stay with us …”

Fifty years later, she’s still here and stronger than ever.

