A glut of guinea pigs

Hercules is antisocial, Lenny is painfully shy, Ferret has a face that only a mother could love, Rae is a Fruit Loops addict, and Steve’s nickname is “Stinky” for an obvious hygienic attribute.

In all, Cindy Cribbs is in possession of 66 guinea pigs, about 10 in foster care with volunteers and the rest residing in cages or open top pens in the garage and a bedroom of her Rio Rancho home, which she also shares with six dogs.

Cribbs operates the self-funded Haven for Hamsters Rescue and Sanctuary, although she has only one hamster at the moment, Mistletoe, a female who is about half the size of a guinea pig.

“‘Inundated’ isn’t even the word for it,” she said of her abundance of the little rodents. She used to have a more manageable 30 or so, but Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department recovered way too many from a resident who had a hoarding problem and asked Cribbs to take a dozen or more off its hands.

And then there are the post-pandemic COVID pet partings. Once COVID restrictions began lifting, people who got guinea pigs and other pets as a distraction to help them through the isolation of working from home, decided they didn’t want to care for them any more.

“They started dumping their pets like crazy, and because I’m the only hamster and guinea pig rescue in the entire state, I’ve been getting a lot of calls,” Cribbs said.

Guinea pigs generally live from 6 to 8 years. While some of the animals in the care of Cribbs are quite old, or for one reason or another must live out their lives at the sanctuary, the rest of them are available for adoption. Cribbs is even waiving the $30 adoption fee and will throw in a free cage.

Apparently that’s not enough.

“Adoptions are now pretty much nonexistent,” Cribbs said. “I don’t know if it’s because people just don’t want pets anymore or because the cost of keeping them has gone up. Maybe, what’s going on in Europe is scaring people into not making commitments. It used to be that when we had babies, it wasn’t a problem. People would be begging us for them. Now we can’t give them away. Nobody responds, nobody wants them.”

In the past she had some luck attracting people to adopt by giving the guinea pigs names that were easy to identify with.

“I named one pair Bruce Wayne and Alfred, after the Batman characters, and literally the day I put them up they got adopted,” Cribbs said. “If you just name them Guinea Pig 1 or Guinea Pig 2, they don’t get adopted. So now I have Elsa and Anna from Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ and Bruno and Antonio from Disney’s ‘Encanto.'”

Still, takers are few and far between, and it’s not clear how long this disinterest in guinea pigs might last.

One thing she absolutely will not do is release the little fur balls into the wild. For one thing, guinea pigs do not do well where temperatures dip much below 60 degrees, or rise over 80 degrees. For another, “they are extremely high prey animals,” Cribbs said. “They’re strictly vegetarians. There’s literally nothing upon which they prey, but everything will eat them,” including hawks, owls, coyotes and feral dogs and cats.

Cribbs became a savior to hamsters and guinea pigs quite by accident. Back in about 2007 she worked as a receptionist for a child psychiatrist who on the side rescued guinea pigs.

“One day he sent me to the east side animal shelter to retrieve a guinea pig they were holding, and while I was there I saw that they had a hamster that a pet store had dropped off because it wasn’t selling,” Cribbs recalled. “The shelter volunteer told me, ‘Oh, somebody will get him and feed him to their snake.’ I thought that was just awful, so I bought him for $2 and took him home. He was the meanest damn hamster I’d ever seen.”

She kept him for about a year until he died, but by that time word had gotten out about her efforts to save the critters and people began surrendering their pet hamsters to her.

In 2010, the guinea pig rescue operation closed down and the founder moved to another state. Shortly after, the hamster craze began dying down while interest in guinea pigs was ratcheting up. Soon, the number of guinea pigs Cribbs cared for outnumbered the hamsters.

There is much to commend guinea pigs as pets, Cribbs said.

“They are cute and can be affectionate once acclimated to human touch, and they’re quite nice looking,” with fur that grows in beautiful shades of black, white, brown, gray or any combination of those.

They can be trained to sleep and be awake according to the pet owner’s schedule, and they are compact and don’t require much space, she said. A full grown adult can weigh from 1 to 3 pounds and have a body length of 8 to 10 inches, sometimes a bit longer.

They are also fairly low maintenance and are content to lie in their bedding of aspen shavings and eat pellets made from compressed hay and the occasional snack of fruit, vegetables and berries.

Because they live in cages or pens and are not exposed to other animals, they tend to not get diseases or need shots; and if pet owners are careful to separate the males and females, they won’t need to be spayed or neutered – something veterinarians prefer to avoid because of their diminutive size, Cribbs said.

“Adopting a guinea can also be an easy tool for children as young as 5 or 6 to learn about the responsibility of caring for a pet, including feeding them and cleaning their cage,” she said.