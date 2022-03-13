Aggies are back as WAC champs

New Mexico State captured the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament title Saturday, defeating Abilene Christian 66-52 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies, a co-champion for the regular season and top seed for the tournament, earn the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. Selections, pairings and sites are announced Sunday (4 p.m., CBS).

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is staffing the game. Check back here later at ABQJournal.com/sports and in Sunday’s Journal print edition for coverage.