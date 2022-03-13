Volcano Vista tops Las Cruces in OT thriller for 5A boys championship

The season’s most anticipated boys basketball game, which has been churning toward this weekend for the last three months — like a trailer in advance of a hotly-awaited a Marvel movie — gave New Mexico a worthy valedictory to the 2021-22 season.

Volcano Vista and Las Cruces even worked overtime to please.

Class 5A’s two undefeated powers, sharing the floor on the final night of the season, provided any number of thrills in what proved to be a crazy rollercoaster ride of a game. It was the Hawks’ Jaden Malone — who had no points in regulation — who scored the first five points in the OT for second-seeded Volcano Vista, which won the Class 5A championship, 66-55 over No. 1 Las Cruces before an enthralled crowd of about 11,000 on Saturday night at the Pit.

“It’s surreal,” Hawks coach Greg Brown said. “All credit to these kids, they were amazing tonight, and they were unbelievable to coach this year.”

Volcano Vista (29-0) followed its girls, who won state the prevous evening, as an undefeated champ. No large school had, until Saturday, seen both its girls and boys finish a season without a loss. Hobbs’ boys and Eldorado’s girls performed the feat back in 1981.

Moreover, Volcano Vista also became the first boys team from Albuquerque Public Schools to post an unbeaten season. They are the first boys team in any classification from Albuquerque to finish a season unscathed since Hope Christian in 2002.

Hobbs, in 1999, was the last big-school boys team to go undefeated. That was the last year the state had two teams with perfect records in the final.

After a 23-year wait, the Bulldawgs and Hawks both seemed to have a blue trophy in their grasp in regulation.

The Hawks led for a large majority of the night, and were up 42-32 early in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldawgs (31-1) not only rallied, but had a lead themselves and were poised to steal it away from Volcano Vista.

A three-point play by Kaden Self, with a nifty finger roll in the lane, tied the game at 45 with under three minutes to go for Las Cruces.

Moments later, a free throw by Deuce Benjamin and a dunk — off an ally-oop pass from Benjamin — by Isaiah Carr put Las Cruces ahead 48-45 with 54 seconds remaining.

Las Cruces led 49-47 following a Carr free throw with 13.1 seconds left.

Volcano Vista’s Ja’Kwon Hill drove down the floor on the next possession and was fouled with 4.1 seconds left. The senior left-hander calmly converted on both free throws in the face of extreme duress, and the Pit filled with anxious fans at both ends.

“We made an effort to make sure I got the ball, and I knew I needed to get fouled,” said Hill, who led the Hawks with 17 points and also had seven rebounds.

His shots from the line led the teams into overtime.

Malone, who isn’t frequently one of the Hawks’ top scorers, made an 8-footer high off the glass — and over the outstretched arms of the 7-foot Carr — for the first basket of OT.

After a Bulldawg turnover, Malone hit another similar-length shot off the glass from the other side for a 53-49 lead.

“I saw he was sagging off me, so I decided to pull a floater,” Malone said.

Las Cruces, according to records, was trying to become the first boys team to ever win 32 games in a single season. The Bulldawgs have been to four state championship games in the last six seasons.

“This is our third year in a row playing in this championship game,” Bulldawgs coach William Benjamin said. “It has just been an amazing ride. I’m very proud of them. We just had too many turnovers. It’s amazing that we went to overtime with that many turnovers.”

Sean Alter had 15 points, freshman Kenyon Aguino 13 for the Hawks. Benjamin led all scorers with 27 points. He also had nine rebounds and 13 turnovers. Carr had 15 points and 17 boards before fouling out.

No. 1 VOLCANO VISTA 66, No. 2 LAS CRUCES 55 (OT)

VOLCANO VISTA (29-0): Kaden Valdez 2-10 1-4 5, Ja’Kwon Hil 4-12 9-10 17, Jaden Malone 2-3 2-4 6, Oscar McCoy 1-3 2-2 5, Sean Alter6-13 3-4 15, Kenyon Aguino 5-9 0-0 13, Tyler Martinez 1-3 3-4 5, Anthony Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0, Kieran Cordova 0-0 0-0 0, EJ Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Devon Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Rian Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 20-28 66.

LAS CRUCES (31-1): David Cruz 1-4 1-2 4, Suge Valles 1-2 0-0 2, Kaden Self 1-4 1-2 3, William Benjamin 7-21 10-13 27, Isaiah Carr 4-12 7-10 15, Abraham Mitchell 1-2 2-2 4, Estevan Francia 0-1 0-2 0, Byrd Neveras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 21-31 55.

Volcano Vista 19 10 11 9 17 — 66

Las Cruces 14 8 8 19 6 — 55

3-point FGs: VV 4-15 (Valdez 0-4, Hil 0-2, Malone 0-3, McCoy 1-1, Aguino 3-4, Martinez 0-1), LC 4-15 (Cruz 1-4, Benjamin 3-10, Francia 0-1). Rebounds: VV 41 (Aguino 8), LC 39 (Carr 17). Assists: VV 11 (Hill 4), LC 7 (Benjamin 4). Steals: VV 13 (Hill 4), LC 15 (Benjamin, Mitchell 4). Team fouls: VV 25, LC 22. Fouled out: Malone, McCoy, Benjamin, Carr.