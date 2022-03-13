Magdalena maintains dominance, repeats as 1A boys hoops champ

Since dropping to the 1A classification last season, Magdalena has been unbeatable.

The top-seeded Steers (31-1) capped their second straight state championship Saturday night at the Pit with a decisive 71-55 win over No. 2 seed and first-time finalist Elida (23-6).

“Each (title) is its individual journey, and it doesn’t get any less sweet,” said Magdalena coach Jory Mirabal, whose club is unbeaten against 1A schools the past two years. “It’s always bittersweet because it’s the end of one more journey together as a group.”

Magadalena junior D’Shaun Vinyard scored a game-high 30 points, and the Steers’ lone senior starter, Joren Mirabal, had 21 points and four assists.

Magdalena used two big spurts — one each in the first and third quarters — to create separation.

Elida’s Aiden Banks completed a layup at 4:23 of the opening quarter, cutting the Steers’ lead to 10-8. From there, the Steers embarked on a 14-0 surge to take a 16-point lead.

Vinyard started the run with a 3 at the top of the key, Kael Stephens hit a pair of buckets, and the run ended with another 3 from Vinyard to make it 24-8.

In the third quarter, Joren Mirabal had his best eight-minute stretch of offense.

The Steers started the second half on a 10-2 run with Joren Mirabal hitting a 3 and scoring seven during that sequence.

Jory Mirabal said the matchup was tailor-made for his team’s style of play. It likes to press and run, as does Elida. The difference, however, was likely the Steers’ approach to every loose ball, every rebound, and every possession.

“We talk about it every time that each possession is its own possession, and we want to succeed with each possession,” Joren Mirabal said.

NO. 1 MAGDALENA 71, NO. 2 ELIDA 55

ELIDA (23-6): Jose Jimenez 3-9 7-8-15, Gavin Hartman 2-3 0-1-4, Mason Pritchett 1-2 0-0-2, Aiden Yates 6-18 0-2-13, Rylan Creighton 4-8 6-6-16, Seth Smith 0-2 0-0-0, Seth Jimenez 1-3 1-2-3, Ryon Howell 1-2 0-0-2, Gunner Tipton 0-0 0-0-0, Dalyn Taylor 0-0 0-0-0; Gage Hartman 0-0 0-0-0; Jesse Woodruff 0-0 0-0-0, Payton Callaway 0-0 0-0-0. Totals: 18-47 14-19-55.

MAGDALENA (31-1): Joren Mirabal 7-19 5-5-21, Kael Stephens 3-10 0-0-6, D’Shaun Vinyard 10-27 7-9-30, Josuha Baca 0-4 0-0-0, Joseph Zamora 3-6 2-4-8, Jeffrey Stuteville 2-4 2-4-6, Krae Stephens 0-0 0-0-0, Ahadu Tsehaye 0-0 0-0-0; Ayden Herschbach 0-0 0-0-0, Kaleb Castanon 0-0 0-0-0; Jacob Markland 0-0 0-0-0, Matthew Parker 0-0 0-1-0, Clayton Atwood 0-0 0-0-0, Shayton Atwood 0-0 0-0-0. Totals: 25-70 16-23-71.

Elida 11 8 19 17—55

Magdalena 25 12 23 11—71

3-point FG: E 5-12 (Jimenez 2-5, Creighton 2-3, Yates 1-3, Smith 0-1.) M 5-20 (Vinyard 3-9, Mirabal 2-9, Stephens 0-1, Baca 0-1). Rebounds: E 38 (Creighton 9), M 45 (Stuteville 11). Assists: E 9 (Yates, Creighton, Smith-2), M 11 (Mirabal 4). Steals: E 7 (Creighton 4), M 18 (Mirabel, Stephens, Vinyard, Baca -3). Team fouls: E 18, M 20. Fouled: E, Tipton.