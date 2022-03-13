Man who tried to take Phoenix police vehicle is fatally shot

PHOENIX — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot after he tried to drive off in a police vehicle following an encounter with officers on a city bus.

Police said 39-year-old Adam Vespoli died from his injuries at a Phoenix hospital Saturday.

They said one police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor leg injuries.

Police said the incident occurred at a bus stop around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after Vespoli and another man fused to get off the bus.

At least one officer got on the bus and spoke to the men.

Police said both men eventually got off the bus before Vespoli got into the police vehicle and tried to drive away, striking the leg of one officer.

According to police, the unidentified officer feared for his life and opened fire and the vehicle ended up stopping on the other side of the street.

Police said their investigation into the fatal shooting was continuing.