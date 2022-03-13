 Man who tried to take Phoenix police vehicle is fatally shot - Albuquerque Journal

Man who tried to take Phoenix police vehicle is fatally shot

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot after he tried to drive off in a police vehicle following an encounter with officers on a city bus.

Police said 39-year-old Adam Vespoli died from his injuries at a Phoenix hospital Saturday.

They said one police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor leg injuries.

Police said the incident occurred at a bus stop around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after Vespoli and another man fused to get off the bus.

At least one officer got on the bus and spoke to the men.

Police said both men eventually got off the bus before Vespoli got into the police vehicle and tried to drive away, striking the leg of one officer.

According to police, the unidentified officer feared for his life and opened fire and the vehicle ended up stopping on the other side of the street.

Police said their investigation into the fatal shooting was continuing.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Critics of storage plan say radioactive ... Critics of storage plan say radioactive material has no long-term resting place
2
Hero in failed attempted abduction killed in crash
ABQnews Seeker
18-year-old Cruces man was 16 when ... 18-year-old Cruces man was 16 when he held suspect for sheriff's deputies
3
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
ABQnews Seeker
A Texas judge on Friday blocked ... A Texas judge on Friday blocked the state from investigating as child abuse gender confirming care for transgender youth. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum ...
4
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban 'effectively over'
Around the Region
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ... The Texas Supreme Court on Friday dealt essentially a final blow to abortion clinics' best hopes of stopping a restrictive law that has sharply ...
5
Voter-approved Arizona education tax dead after court ruling
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Friday declared that ... A judge on Friday declared that a tax on high-earning Arizona residents to fund education spending that voters approved in 2020 can't be enforced ...
6
'We're owning it': La. state police undergo outside review
Around the Region
The Louisiana State Police have hired ... The Louisiana State Police have hired an outside consultant to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the scandal-plagued agency, a potentially years-long process intended to ...
7
Oklahoma Senate approves half-dozen anti-abortion measures
Around the Region
The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate has approved ... The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate has approved a half-dozen anti-abortion measures, including a Texas-style abortion ban that allows private lawsuits against those who perform abortions. ...
8
Arizona Senate votes down bill to audit every election
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate on Wednesday voted ... The Arizona Senate on Wednesday voted down a plan to require the state auditor general to conduct an exhaustive review following every election. It ...
9
Woman sues Cowboys' Jerry Jones, says he's biological father
Around the Region
A 25-year-old woman who grew up ... A 25-year-old woman who grew up in North Texas is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he's her biological father. Alexandra Davis says ...