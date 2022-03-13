Altercation leads to fatal shooting; Pima County deputy hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County Sheriff’s deputy has been seriously injured after an altercation on Tucson’s southwest side that led to the fatal shooting of man, authorities said Sunday.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating Saturday’s incident in which deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday.

After arriving on the scene, deputies were involved in an altercation that led to a deputy-involved shooting.

Sheriff’s officials said a man was declared dead at the scene and he’s been identified as 38-year-old Ronnie Ray Yslas.

The name of the injured deputy wasn’t immediately released and sheriff’s officials didn’t disclose any other information about the shooting.