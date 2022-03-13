Freeway closed for hour during negotiations with suspect

GILA BEND, Ariz. — A freeway was closed in the southern Arizona desert for about an hour Saturday as authorities negotiated with a kidnapping suspect, authorities said.

Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend was closed until the suspect was taken into custody without incident, said Sgt. Calbert Gillett, a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

“The child from this incident was found uninjured,” Gillett said in an email.

No additional information on the alleged kidnapping was immediately available, he said.

During the closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers that they could make a lengthy detour by looping north into metro Phoenix before heading back south to return to I-8.