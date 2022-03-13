Phoenix police: Man taking police vehicle fatally shot

PHOENIX — A man was fatally shot Saturday after he tried to drive off in a police vehicle following an encounter with police on a city bus, Phoenix police said.

An officer was taken to a hospital for minor leg injuries suffered when he was struck by the police vehicle as he tried to stop the man from driving away, said Sgt. Vincent Cole, a police spokesperson.

“That is when our officer-involved shooting occurred,” Cole told local news outlets, not directly saying that the officer shot the man.

Cole said the incident occurred at a bus stop where police because two men reportedly refused to get off to get off the bus.

At least one officer got on the bus and spoke to the men, who both eventually got off the bus before one of them walked over to the police vehicle and began driving off, Cole said.

The vehicle ended up stopping on the other side of the street after hitting a fixture of time kind, Cole said.

No identities were released.

“It’s hard to speculate as to what he was doing,” Cole said of the man who was shot, stressing that the investigation continued as detectives checked surveillance video and conducted interviews.