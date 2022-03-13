 Aggies to play Connecticut in NCAA Tournament - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies to play Connecticut in NCAA Tournament

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

The New Mexico State Aggies will be going to Buffalo, N.Y., to face the UConn Huskies on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Aggies found out quickly on Sunday, before the Selection Show’s first commercial break. They are a 12th seed, the Huskies a 5.

“Keep an eye on New Mexico State,” said CBS analyst Clark Kellogg, praising in particular Aggies Teddy Allen, Johnny McCants and Jabari Rice.

NMSU earned the automatic bid out of the Western Athletic Conference Saturday night when it defeated Abilene Christian 66-52 in the tournament final at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check back here later and in Monday’s Journal for updates.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Aggies to play Connecticut in NCAA Tournament
College
The New Mexico State Aggies will ... The New Mexico State Aggies will be going to Buffalo, N.Y., to face the UConn Huskies on Thursday in the first round of the ...
2
Aggies are back as WAC champs
College
All the classic March cliché moments ... All the classic March cliché moments were there again. Kool & the Gang's 'Celebration' blared over the arena speakers. Crimson and white confetti shot ...
3
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter's 6 hits ...
Baseball
Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless ... Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up fo ...
4
Lobo basketball will host nonconference tournament in Pit again
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico will ... The University of New Mexico will host a four-team, three-day men's basketball tournament in the Pit this coming November.
5
Lobo football finishes spring; now it's time to get ...
College
Sophomore tight end Trace Bruckler, the ... Sophomore tight end Trace Bruckler, the University of New Mexico's versatile threat, got a step ahead of his defender as he ran free across ...
6
New Mexico State holds off Grand Canyon, advances to ...
College
Grand Canyon did its best to ... Grand Canyon did its best to crash the party 1,091 days in the making. But for now the New Mexico State Aggies — backed ...
7
Noble starts quest for NFL with Pro Day
College
When Joey Noble played football at ... When Joey Noble played football at Los Alamitos High in Orange County, California, he earned the nickname, 'D-1 Joey,' because of his dream and ...
8
Aggies hope for some WAC-ky normalcy in Las Vegas
College
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – ... LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Chris Jans isn't saying it's just like old times just yet at the Orleans ...
9
Lobo women to learn WNIT draw on Monday
College
The Women's NIT acknowledged Thursday what ... The Women's NIT acknowledged Thursday what the Journal reported earlier that day, that New Mexico will be part of the 64-team field. 'Congrats to ...