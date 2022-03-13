Aggies to play Connecticut in NCAA Tournament

The New Mexico State Aggies will be going to Buffalo, N.Y., to face the UConn Huskies on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Aggies found out quickly on Sunday, before the Selection Show’s first commercial break. They are a 12th seed, the Huskies a 5.

“Keep an eye on New Mexico State,” said CBS analyst Clark Kellogg, praising in particular Aggies Teddy Allen, Johnny McCants and Jabari Rice.

NMSU earned the automatic bid out of the Western Athletic Conference Saturday night when it defeated Abilene Christian 66-52 in the tournament final at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

