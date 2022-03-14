 Sports Speak Up! Are Lobos looking at/recruiting Highland star? - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Are Lobos looking at/recruiting Highland star?

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

I HOPE UNM LOBOS coach Richard Pitino is recruiting Highland High senior Jose Murillo. That young man has a darned good set of basketball skills and plays low post quite effectively. He would be a good addition to the Lobos’ big men.

— D-up Dave

INTERESTING STORY about Jerry Jones allegedly paying off the girl he allegedly fathered after an affair with her mother. Given that story and the recent one about payoffs to his cheerleaders, I hear there is a new Country Western song coming out: “Mothers, don’t let your babies grow up to be Cowboys’ owners!”

— Rich, Corrales

THE MEN’S COACHES plea this a not a sprint. It’s a Mar-A-Thon; Oh, how often has this been heard in days By-Gone? Football, basketball, baseball all elicit the same Refrain; Give us more time and we’ll begin to win the Game. In the twilight of my years my time is Fleeting; Oh for but one winning season before my final Meeting. Thank Heaven for our ladies, they do Win, and do it with a big GRIN.

— DAC, Albuquerque


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

