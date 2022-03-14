UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over Fresno State; Howard ties softball HR mark

Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to a wild 9-8 baseball win over Fresno State (7-9, 1-2) Sunday in the rubber game of their three-game set at Santa Ana Star Field.

UNM trailed 8-7 into its half of the 11th, but tied it on Jeffrey David’s RBI double. Weissenborn, a sophomore shortstop, delivered with the bases loaded. The win went to Brian McBroom, who allowed a run (an 11-inning solo homer) over 2⅔ innings of closing relief.

SOFTBALL: In St. George, Utah, New Mexico outfielder Andrea Howard provided a spark for New Mexico on Sunday morning with a game-tying, three-run home run, but it wasn’t enough as the Lobos dropped their final game of the Dixie State tournament 6-3 to Wisconsin. The homer was Howard’s 10th of the season and 39th of the career for the La Cueva graduate and Olympian, tying Stefanie Carramusa for the program record. UNM (18-7) returns to action Friday at San Jose State.

WOMEN’S GOLF: In Mesa, Ariz., New Mexico shot 1-over par in the third and final round of the Clover Cup to finish seventh in the elite 17-team field at 7-over par. No. 41 Clemson won the title at 18-under. Myah McDonald was the top Lobo finisher, tying for sixth at 5-under after a final round 70.