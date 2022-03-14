 UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over Fresno State; Howard ties softball HR mark - Albuquerque Journal

UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over Fresno State; Howard ties softball HR mark

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to a wild 9-8 baseball win over Fresno State (7-9, 1-2) Sunday in the rubber game of their three-game set at Santa Ana Star Field.

UNM trailed 8-7 into its half of the 11th, but tied it on Jeffrey David’s RBI double. Weissenborn, a sophomore shortstop, delivered with the bases loaded. The win went to Brian McBroom, who allowed a run (an 11-inning solo homer) over 2⅔ innings of closing relief.

SOFTBALL: In St. George, Utah, New Mexico outfielder Andrea Howard provided a spark for New Mexico on Sunday morning with a game-tying, three-run home run, but it wasn’t enough as the Lobos dropped their final game of the Dixie State tournament 6-3 to Wisconsin. The homer was Howard’s 10th of the season and 39th of the career for the La Cueva graduate and Olympian, tying Stefanie Carramusa for the program record. UNM (18-7) returns to action Friday at San Jose State.

WOMEN’S GOLF: In Mesa, Ariz., New Mexico shot 1-over par in the third and final round of the Clover Cup to finish seventh in the elite 17-team field at 7-over par. No. 41 Clemson won the title at 18-under. Myah McDonald was the top Lobo finisher, tying for sixth at 5-under after a final round 70.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...
2
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter's 6 hits ...
Baseball
Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless ... Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up fo ...
3
NMSU baseball trio take home honors
Baseball
New Mexico State sophomore Pablo Cortes ... New Mexico State sophomore Pablo Cortes was named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, and teammates Logan Gallina and Gunner Antillon were ...
4
Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball improves to 15-3
Baseball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma ... SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma Bramson continued her successful weekend at the plate with a sol ...
5
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball begins league play, softball ...
Baseball
Ready or not, the 2022 Mountain ... Ready or not, the 2022 Mountain West Conference race begins Friday for the University of New Mexico baseball team. Still finding their footing under ...
6
Lobos give UNM baseball coach Brown 1st win
Baseball
Santa Ana Star Field was a ... Santa Ana Star Field was a welcome sight for the University of New Mexico baseball team on Friday. After taking its share of lumps ...
7
UNM sports notes: Track and field, softball and baseball ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Convention Center is the site ... Albuquerque Convention Center is the site of the Mountain West Conference indoor track and field championships, which begin Thursday and conclude Saturday. For the ...
8
Lobo baseball loses twice, one of them 21-1, to ...
Baseball
This undoubtedly was not the surprise ... This undoubtedly was not the surprise in Surprise Lobo baseball fans hoped for. No. 11 Oregon State scored 11 eighth-inning runs and blasted New ...
9
UNM baseball: Brown, new-look Lobos hope to surprise in ...
Baseball
Familiar big stage, lots of new ... Familiar big stage, lots of new players: That's the opening-day setting for the University of New Me ...