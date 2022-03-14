Alabama-to-Colorado flight diverted due to unruly passenger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A commercial flight from Huntsville, Alabama, to Denver was diverted to Wichita, Kansas, after a passenger became unruly, news outlets reported.

Zara Lowry, who was on board a United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines, told WAFF-TV a woman who appeared to be in her 30s was asking for more alcohol, refusing to wear a face mask and cursing.

The flight, which left Huntsville Sunday morning, landed in Wichita and officers came on board.

“When we were on the tarmac, the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear, masked, ready for the defense. They stormed to the back, removed the woman, and escorted her off of the plane,” Lowry said.

Federal authorities were notified and the woman left the airport, Valerie Wise, a manager at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, told KSNW-TV. The flight continued on to Denver.