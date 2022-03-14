Suspect who opened fire on 2 Phoenix police officers found

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two officers.

Authorities identified the suspect Monday as 28-year-old Devonte Thornton. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on attempted homicide charges.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday as the two officers were riding together to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.

The officers lost sight of it but then spotted the same vehicle a short time later, according to police.

They said someone standing along the road shot at them.

Police say one officer was shot and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the wrist. The second officer was treated for minor injuries from flying glass.

Investigators have since arrested the vehicle’s 18-year-old driver. He was booked on a count of felony flight.

Authorities have not said what the connection is between the two suspects.

It was not immediately known if Thornton had an attorney.