 Maricopa County prosecutors forced to drop 180 idle cases - Albuquerque Journal

Maricopa County prosecutors forced to drop 180 idle cases

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Prosecutors in Arizona’s most populous county have dropped nearly 200 criminal cases because charges weren’t filed before the statute of limitation ran out.

Ryan Green, a division chief in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, told The Arizona Republic that a supervisor never delegated 180 cases to prosecutors.

The cases include drunk driving, domestic violence, assaults and criminal damage incidents that happened in 2020. Most of them were initiated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the county sheriff’s office.

Green says a staffing shortage and high volume of cases contributed to the issue.

The lapse in case handling comes as County Attorney Allister Adel continues to be questioned about her abilities to lead the office. Some, including former County Attorney Rick Romley, have urged Adel to resign. They say her sobriety struggles have caused her to be absent from crucial day-to-day tasks.

Adel told the newspaper a failure of “a few employees” does not mean she cannot do her job. She says she is committed to ensuring this does not happen again.


