 Local pizza shop offers $3.14 pizzas for Pi Day - Albuquerque Journal

Local pizza shop offers $3.14 pizzas for Pi Day

By ABQJournal News Staff

Pizza 9 will celebrate Pi Day by offering customers 9-inch, one-topping pizzas for $3.14 with the purchase of a drink, according to a news release.

The offer is valid for dine-in and carry-out only, and cannot be combined with any other offer, the release said.

Customers can use the code 314 online or in person at the restaurant to redeem the offer.

Pi Day is a nationally recognized holiday celebrated on March 14 for the mathematical term pi, which starts with 3.14. It is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Pizza 9 has locations throughout New Mexico and is soon opening a location in Stockholm, Sweden.

Editor’s Note: A version of this story that appeared in Saturday’s Journal should have stated that the offer required the purchase of a drink. 


